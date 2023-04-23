"All that for an L nobody is moved" – Fans send in hilarious reactions to Ja Morant’s 22-point fourth-quarter performance in loss

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant displayed on Saturday night against the LA Lakrs why he's considered a superstar in the NBA. With Morant singlehandedly leading the Grizzlies' comeback in the fourth quarter, fans were left in awe of the young guard.

Morant has been a controversial character this season. After rising to stardom early in his career, he faced immense backlash for his antics with firearms. However, putting his notoriety aside, he's also one of the most thrilling players to watch on the hardwood floor.

Morant shone brightest in Game 3 against the LA Lakers. Having missed Game 2 with an injury, the Memphis star made his heroic return in the first away fixture of the series. The Grizzlies seemed cooked early on considering their poor start to the game. However, Morant singlehandedly kept the contest interesting.

He brought the team within punching distance by dropping 22-points for the Grizzlies in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, his efforts weren't enough to see them through to a win, as LA won 111-101.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral



45 Points

13 Assists

9 Rebounds

50% FG

60% 3P



Ja Morant tonight:45 Points13 Assists9 Rebounds50% FG60% 3P Ja Morant tonight:45 Points13 Assists9 Rebounds50% FG60% 3P🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/XgJMS4YTRK

Nevertheless, fans were left in awe of Morant's performance, with one saying:

"All that for an L. Nobody is moved."

Here are the top reactions on Twitter:

RDCworld @RDCworld1 Ja Morant to the rest of the Grizzlies team Ja Morant to the rest of the Grizzlies team https://t.co/sCl7ROx6o8

Honest Westbrook Fan @Honest_LakerFan @TheHoopCentral No one cares about that thug he ain’t winning nothing lakers in 5 @TheHoopCentral No one cares about that thug he ain’t winning nothing lakers in 5

LBJ @BronsBurnerrr @TheHoopCentral even though the Lakers won you CANNOT give Ja that confidence going into game 4 smh that is horrible @TheHoopCentral even though the Lakers won you CANNOT give Ja that confidence going into game 4 smh that is horrible

Exceed @TBExceed @TheHoopCentral All that for an L nobody is moved @TheHoopCentral All that for an L nobody is moved

🏆 @Quintssential @TheHoopCentral Too bad they threw the game away in the first quarter @TheHoopCentral Too bad they threw the game away in the first quarter

Klepto @RTBKlepto @big_business_ 1 v 5 man bane and JJ trolling @big_business_ 1 v 5 man bane and JJ trolling

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob Ja Morant has 22 straight Grizzlies point holy shit Ja Morant has 22 straight Grizzlies point holy shit

Morant ended the game with 45 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists, a performance fitting for a superstar. However, his departure will raise some concerns for Memphis.

Ja Morant potentially injured again

After an electrifying performance in the fourth quarter, Ja Morant was seen heading to the Memphis Grizzlies bench with an apparent injury.

Morant got the easiest bucket of the night with a breakaway dunk in the closing minutes. Unfortunately, after he landed, Morant was seen holding his left calf. After failing to make it back on defense, Morant made his way off the floor.

The apparent injury may simply be a consequence of exhaustion. Morant played 42 minutes on the night, so it could simply be a cramp.

Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT @GameInjuryDoc Ja Morant appeared to have a left calf cramp at the end



Let’s hope it wasn’t a strain Ja Morant appeared to have a left calf cramp at the end Let’s hope it wasn’t a strain

Considering Morant is already playing with a hand injury, the Grizzlies are already a bit shorthanded. However, should this calf injury become more serious, the Grizzlies may be in a patch of trouble.

