Carmelo Anthony was a fan-favorite player during his 19 year NBA career, but he has mostly kept to himself since officially retiring in 2022 after his last season with the Los Angeles Lakers. However, Andrew Marchand, a senior reporter for The Athletic, reported Thursday that Anthony has signed a deal with NBC Sports to be a NBA studio analyst next season.

Fans reacted to the news with overwhelming positivity, excited to hear Anthony's opinions and analysis on the next generation of NBA talent. Since retiring, Anthony has been supportive of the younger stars as they find their way in the NBA, hyping up players like Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton during their time with Team USA this summer.

Carmelo Anthony was a dominant scorer throughout his career, averaging 22.5 points per game throughout his career, putting him at tenth on the all-time scoring list. His scoring prowess, especially with the New York Knicks, has gained him the respect of basketball fans everywhere, and they are excited to hear him as part of the NBC Sports NBA crew.

Fans are excited for Anthony to be in studio, comparing him to other NBA analysts.

"Went from being able to get open in a phone booth to now broadcasting games in the TV booth. Let’s go," one fan commented.

"One of the most underrated players ever," another fan said.

"This is awesome. Real hooper and wont hate on the new generation," praised a commentor.

"This is going to be legendary," said one fan.

"Finally a OG who not an old head !! They needed a ball knower on the set!" said one relieved fan.

Carmelo Anthony isn't the only analyst on the move before next season

Carmelo Anthony is entering his first season as an NBA analyst, but he joins the NBA media at a time where former players are moving to new networks. One of the bigger moves that was announced was that the Inside the NBA crew consisting of Ernie Johnson, Kenny "The Jet" Smith, Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley is moving from TNT to ESPN at the end of this season.

Despite the changing landscape of NBA media, Carmelo Anthony has been welcomed into the NBA media world by both his peers and fans who can't wait to hear his thoughts on the NBA and the young players who have come to define it.

