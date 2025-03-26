"Amen Thompson is different" - NBA fans laud Rockets star for avoiding conversation with Bonnie Blue during Heat clash

Amen Thompson is having a breakout season with the Houston Rockets and has established himself as one of the pillars of the franchise. The Rockets were in Miami on Friday to take on the Heat, with adult film actress Bonnie Blue on the sidelines.

In a viral reel on X, formerly known as Twitter, Blue was courtside with rapper Lil Mabu at Kaseya Center. Thompson was at the scorer's table getting ready to check in when Mabu began calling his name. He asked the Rockets star if he "wants" Blue.

NBA fans praised Thompson for not responding to Lil Mabu and Bonnie Blue. Some even brought up Zion Williamson's entanglement with Moriah Mills a couple of years back, which made headlines that offseason.

"Amen Thompson is different bro. He clears Ant, Zion and LaMelo just for that," a fan tweeted.

"He's not a cave diver," one fan joked.

"Imaging looking like that, slept with countless dudes and has the audacity to shoot her shot at an NBA star. But then again Zion probably say yes," another fan commented.

Reactions varied from humor to downright shock.

"That’s like jumping into the Gulf of Mexico," a fan wrote.

"Sex trafficking in the middle a game like that. Bro is wild," one fan remarked.

"Good. Keep this individual away from every rockets bruh," another fan claimed.

Thompson began the season off the bench but quickly established himself as a must-start player.

The Houston Rockets outlasted the Miami Heat to get the 102-98 win. It was a revenge game for the Rockets since they lost the first meeting at home back in December. Amen Thompson and Tyler Herro infamously fought late in that game.

Amen Thompson shuts down Tyler Herro in win over Heat

Bonnie Blue wasn't the only one shut down by Amen Thompson on Friday. He also put the clamps on Tyler Herro, who was held to just eight points, which was the All-Star's lowest output for the season.

Thompson, on the other hand, finished with 18 points, nine rebounds, five assists and a career-high seven steals. He even attacked Herro during a fastbreak and threw down a monster jam.

The two stars are starting to form a rivalry, and any matchup moving forward will be a must-watch game.

