  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Amen Thompson
  • "Amen Thompson is different" - NBA fans laud Rockets star for avoiding conversation with Bonnie Blue during Heat clash

"Amen Thompson is different" - NBA fans laud Rockets star for avoiding conversation with Bonnie Blue during Heat clash

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Mar 26, 2025 10:58 GMT
NBA fans laud Rockets star for avoiding conversation with Bonnie Blue during Heat clash. (Photos: IMAGN and @bonnie_blue_xox on IG)
NBA fans laud Rockets star for avoiding conversation with Bonnie Blue during Heat clash. (Photos: IMAGN and @bonnie_blue_xox on IG)

Amen Thompson is having a breakout season with the Houston Rockets and has established himself as one of the pillars of the franchise. The Rockets were in Miami on Friday to take on the Heat, with adult film actress Bonnie Blue on the sidelines.

Ad

In a viral reel on X, formerly known as Twitter, Blue was courtside with rapper Lil Mabu at Kaseya Center. Thompson was at the scorer's table getting ready to check in when Mabu began calling his name. He asked the Rockets star if he "wants" Blue.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

NBA fans praised Thompson for not responding to Lil Mabu and Bonnie Blue. Some even brought up Zion Williamson's entanglement with Moriah Mills a couple of years back, which made headlines that offseason.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Amen Thompson is different bro. He clears Ant, Zion and LaMelo just for that," a fan tweeted.
"He's not a cave diver," one fan joked.
"Imaging looking like that, slept with countless dudes and has the audacity to shoot her shot at an NBA star. But then again Zion probably say yes," another fan commented.
Ad

Reactions varied from humor to downright shock.

"That’s like jumping into the Gulf of Mexico," a fan wrote.
"Sex trafficking in the middle a game like that. Bro is wild," one fan remarked.
"Good. Keep this individual away from every rockets bruh," another fan claimed.

Thompson began the season off the bench but quickly established himself as a must-start player.

Ad

The Houston Rockets outlasted the Miami Heat to get the 102-98 win. It was a revenge game for the Rockets since they lost the first meeting at home back in December. Amen Thompson and Tyler Herro infamously fought late in that game.

Amen Thompson shuts down Tyler Herro in win over Heat

Bonnie Blue wasn't the only one shut down by Amen Thompson on Friday. He also put the clamps on Tyler Herro, who was held to just eight points, which was the All-Star's lowest output for the season.

Ad

Thompson, on the other hand, finished with 18 points, nine rebounds, five assists and a career-high seven steals. He even attacked Herro during a fastbreak and threw down a monster jam.

The two stars are starting to form a rivalry, and any matchup moving forward will be a must-watch game.

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी