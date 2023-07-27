"AMERICA DOESNT WANT THAT FRAUD FLOPPER" - Rumor linking Joel Embiid to Team USA at Paris 2024 causes NBA Twitter riot

In a recent update regarding Team USA Basketball from Managing Director Grant Hill and SiriusXM NBA Radio, Joel Embiid has been contacted with the possibility of representing the United States in the 2024 Olympics.

As this update was tweeted out by @TheDunkCentral, a number of NBA fans had a couple of reactions themselves regarding the Joel Embiid update.

Speaking on the SiriusXM NBA Radio, USA Basketball Managing Director Grant Hill talked about his conversation with Joel Embiid and said:

"Yes, I've talked to him. He has options, he's a great player. He's also somebody that we've talked to about next summer and we'll see. We'll see how that plays out."

Usually, a player that came from overseas to play in the NBA, makes it a point to represent the country that he/she came from when it comes to international competitions. However, there have been recent conversations regarding the possibility of Joel Embiid choosing the United States over France.

As mentioned by Grant Hill on the radio show, the rest of the world has already caught up with the level of play that America is used to when it comes to basketball. He mentioned countries like Canada, Spain, and especially France that have already caused problems for the USA in previous meetings.

Having Joel Embiid on the roster would certainly change the landscape of matchups once the 2024 Olympics arrive.

Associated Press' Tim Reynolds included in an article, what French National Team coach Vincent Collet had to say on the matter. Collet said:

"I know he met some of our players to discuss. I think he should play with us. But we will see. We will respect his decision whatever it is."

As Joel Embiid decides on which country to represent, Italy has already been critical of Paolo Banchero's decision

Paolo Banchero chose to represent the USA at the FIBA World Cup, which is not sitting well with the Italian national basketball team, as reported by USA TODAY's Cydney Henderson.

Italian national federation president Gianni Petrucci talked about his frustration with Banchero after his verbal commitment to represent his country last year, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport's Simone Sandri. Petrucci said:

"Betrayal, especially in basketball is a strong word. Situations like this happen and personally, I'm used to it. But he fooled us, we were planning a great commercial strategy for him."

With Banchero set to play for Team USA in this year's FIBA World Cup, it'll be interesting if other players in a situation like his would follow the decision he made sometime in the future.

