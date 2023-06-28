According to AHN Fire Digital's Mike Battaglino and originally reported by The Athletic's Tim Kawakami, Jordan Poole's subpar level of play from the 2022-23 season failed to reach the standards set by the organization after the $123 million deal they gave him.

Due to this, the Warriors wanted to move on from Poole, but not before getting proper assets in return, which turned out to be Chris Paul from the Wizards.

Battaglino also mentioned that they knew Jordan Poole wanted a bigger role on the team as opposed to being the team's go-to option coming off the bench. His inconsistent play during the regular season was further highlighted in the playoffs.

The article got attention from Warriors fans, who tweeted out their reactions on Twitter.

BAB KAYU @BABKAYU Jordan Poole really ruined it himself in the playoffs, he abruptly became surplus to requirements after all the talk of taking over from Steph as the franchise guy . Jordan Poole really ruined it himself in the playoffs, he abruptly became surplus to requirements after all the talk of taking over from Steph as the franchise guy .

Tom Sears @LurkinTomGaming @TheNBACentral I was literally telling people the other day how trash his shooting percentages are and they’re like “no 40% from the field is good” we’ll there ya go @TheNBACentral I was literally telling people the other day how trash his shooting percentages are and they’re like “no 40% from the field is good” we’ll there ya go

Appliances Buy Phone @RubysKnish @TheNBACentral After watching his pathetic play in the playoffs I think everyone will agree with the Warriors. @TheNBACentral After watching his pathetic play in the playoffs I think everyone will agree with the Warriors.

Castillo Libertad @ProtestaBloc @TheNBACentral He tries to play like Steph on a team that already has Steph it’ll work in Washington tho @TheNBACentral He tries to play like Steph on a team that already has Steph it’ll work in Washington tho

Pat Ram @Celtics_PRam @TheNBACentral They needed the season after he was punched to figure this out? The season before that Golden State considered him worth 130 million dollars. @TheNBACentral They needed the season after he was punched to figure this out? The season before that Golden State considered him worth 130 million dollars.

During the 2022-23 regular season, Jordan Poole averaged 20.4 points per game (43.0% shooting, including 33.6% from 3-point range). His scoring average went up compared to the season prior but his shooting efficiency went down.

In the 2023 playoffs, he struggled to find any form of consistency and averaged 10.3 ppg (34.1% shooting, including 25.4% from 3-point range). Poole struggled the most against the Lakers in the second-round series.

After he was heavily criticized for his poor shot selection to win Game 1 in the fourth quarter, he was not the same player for the rest of the series. Despite a questionable shot to win the game, Poole still had 21 points (7-of-15 shooting, including 6-of-11 from 3-point range) and six assists in a 117-112 Game 1 loss.

Against the Lakers, Jordan Poole only averaged 8.3 ppg (34.5% shooting, including 25.0% from 3-point range).

Following the 122-101 Game 6 loss, Poole spoke to the media to address if his altercation with Draymond Green last October had any influence on the Warriors' season.

“I don’t speak on it much," Poole said. "But I will say that…you’ve got to have a different level of maturity. We had a season to play. You’re going to have to play with these people in the locker room, and that’s why I said maturity is a big thing."

Wizards' Jordan Poole texts Bilal Coulibaly following the 2023 NBA Draft

During media interviews, the Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly revealed that Poole had already been in contact with him through text.

"After Draft night, Jordan Poole sent me a text," Coulibaly said, "just 'welcome to D.C., can't wait to start working and playing with you.'”

Finally, on a team wherein he is the number one option, it'll be interesting to see the kind of production Poole displays with the Wizards.

