“And I want Ice Spice” – Fans troll Kyle Kuzma for eyeing $30 million on next contract

By Abhinav Singh Tomar
Modified Jun 21, 2023 21:52 GMT
Atlanta Hawks v Washington Wizards
Fans troll Kyle Kuzma for eyeing $30 million on next contract

Kyle Kuzma's choice to decline his player option and try out free agency is causing excitement among NBA fans. It has also given them the chance to reveal their sense of humor.

News broke about Kuzma's desire for a lucrative $30 million salary in his upcoming agreement. Twitter was the platform where fans responded unexpectedly and humorously.

The phrase "And I want Ice Spice" quickly became a trending topic on social media, with fans playfully trolling Kuzma for his salary aspirations. It's a lighthearted jab that references the popular notion of wanting something equally extravagant and seemingly unattainable.

Kyle Kuzma is looking for $30 million per season, per @HPbasketball https://t.co/8mOcBqv84K

Kuzma's journey from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Washington Wizards has already made him a subject of scrutiny and clever responses to his contract. While some may view it as a form of mockery, it's clear that the reactions are meant in good fun and reflect the humorous nature of NBA fandom.

Here are some reactions:

@TheNBACentral @HPbasketball And I want Ice Spice, so what ?
@mondeismoi @TheNBACentral @HPbasketball He’s more likely to get 30 mill a year, come on now 😂🤣
@TheNBACentral @HPbasketball NBA GMs to Kuz https://t.co/Z9jXlywkk2
@TheNBACentral @HPbasketball https://t.co/Y12KKZ9cv3
@TheNBACentral @HPbasketball But he will settle from 15 mill
@TheNBACentral @HPbasketball So do we https://t.co/hQMFEC6ilf
@TheNBACentral @HPbasketball If the Lakers white boy can get around 24 Kuz asking for that is reasonable
@TheNBACentral @HPbasketball @tusshoopdreams Detroit got the $$ but damn my g wants 30 million 😂😂 #Pistons https://t.co/jwcMLv94JC
@TheNBACentral @HPbasketball He need to play like 30m first
@TheNBACentral @HPbasketball I am also looking for $30 million per year, per @JefeHammers

It is uncertain if Kuzma's contract expectations will be met as the offseason progresses and teams start negotiating with him. Nevertheless, the fans' witty "Ice Spice" references provide a refreshing dose of levity in the midst of intense free-agency speculation.

How Kyle Kuzma Can Elevate the Lakers in the 2023 NBA Free Agency

Kyle Kuzma
Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma has the potential to significantly elevate the Los Angeles Lakers in the upcoming 2023 NBA free agency. One area where the Lakers struggled during the previous season was playmaking, with limited facilitators at the forward positions.

Kuzma has impressive ball-moving abilities and is ranked as one of the top facilitators among small forwards. His qualities can fill this void and enhance the Lakers' offensive flow.

Kyle Kuzma dropped 67 POINTS against Scottie Barnes at the Utah Powder League Pro-Am yesterday 🔥 @PowderLeague @kylekuzma @ScottBarnes561 https://t.co/tDljleG2CX

Additionally, Kuzma's scoring versatility adds another dimension to the team. While playing for the Washington Wizards, he exhibited his skill to score from both inside and outside the three-point arc. He maintained an impressive average of 21.2 points per game by shooting efficiently from long range and converting over 53% of his two-point field goals.

Kuzma's versatility and effectiveness were demonstrated on offense. His playmaking skills and scoring versatility could provide the necessary boost for the team's success in the upcoming season.

Also Read: What are Kyle Kuzma's contract details with Wizards? Salary, duration and more

