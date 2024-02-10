“Another Lebron’s scapegoat”: Fans sound off on Spencer Dinwiddie's allegedly signing for Lakers

Despite being at the center of numerous rumors, the LA Lakers did not make a single move at the trade deadline. Many fans anticipated that they would make a move to acquire key pieces to improve their backcourt and while they did not make any trades, it seems that they will still get to add a major piece.

As per Shams Charania, Spencer Dinwiddie, who was waived immediately after being traded to the Toronto Raptors, will sign for the Lakers once he clears the waiver wire.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Some fans think that signing the veteran point guard will put them in a better position for a playoff push in the second half of the season.

"Great signing especially with all the Lakers injuries currently." Said one fan.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Others even took the opportunity to point out that the LA roster improved without having to surrender any of their players via trade.

"THEY LET US GET HIM FOR FREE LMAOOO."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

However, many had a more negative outlook on the news, saying that Dinwiddie would end up taking the blame if the stars underperform.

"Another LeBron's Scapegoat I'm wheezing."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Also read: “Tf we supposed to do with Spencer Dinwiddie?”: LA Lakers Twitter distracted from dominant win after buyout candidate sighting

How Spencer Dinwiddie can help the Lakers if he signs with them

The Lakers are currently fifteenth in the NBA in 3-point percentage, having made 36.8% so far. This is an area that they have mostly struggled with as a team. Only D'Angelo Russell among their major rotation pieces has shot over 40% from downtown at 41.8%.

Spencer Dinwiddie is only shooting 32.0% from downtown this season but this can improve with the Lakers. He shot 40.5% in his best season from beyond the arc and that was when he shared the court with Luka Doncic, who commanded a lot of attention from the defense.

Dinwiddie has a chance to replicate that same type of performance when he shares the court with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves, who will be focused on by opposing defenses. As such, he can potentially help solve LA's 3-point shooting woes.

He also addresses a major roster issue which is the team's lack of depth at the point guard position. Aside from D'Angelo Russell, the team does not have other point guards who play heavy minutes, as Gabe Vincent remains sidelined and their other options have been inconsistent or unreliable.

With a season average of 6.0 assists per game, Dinwiddie can come off the bench to assume the backup point guard role. His ability to be the primary ballhandler and to run pick-and-rolls will complement Anthony Davis' skillset while his talent for being an off-the-ball shooter will work well with LeBron James.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!