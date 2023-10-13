"Another solid triple-single": NBA fans remain unimpressed by Ben Simmons despite Nets guard showing occasional flashes of brilliance

Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets cruised to a 135-103 preseason victory over Israeli team Maccabi Ra'anana on Thursday. During the blowout win, Simmons had a few noteworthy plays. These include a steal and transition slam dunk in the first quarter and a turnaround jumper in the second quarter:

However, in the end, Simmons’ final stat line of six points, six rebounds, nine assists and one steal left fans with much to be desired. This led the much-maligned veteran point guard to receive some harsh criticism from fans on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Many joked about Simmons’ point total after seeing his highlights posted on various social media channels:

“Four of his six points were posted as highlights, I’m crying,” one fan said.

“Another solid triple-single,” another said.

Meanwhile, others made light of those who were saying that Simmons was “back:”

“LMAO, saw a post on here from earlier that said, ‘He’s back,’ LMAO,” one fan said.

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to Ben Simmons’ underwhelming performance:

Ben Simmons set to play point guard for Nets this season

Given his lack of shooting ability, many have questioned Ben Simmons’ guard skills over the years and whether he’s better served operating as a point forward. However, according to Simmons, he is still focused on primarily playing the point guard position.

During an interview with Andscape’s Marc J. Spears in August, Simmons said that he has always been a natural PG:

“Point guard. That’s who I am,” Simmons said.

“As much as people say, ‘Fix this, fix that.’ No, I’m a point guard. When I was playing at that (high) level, nobody was really saying anything to me.”

When asked why he is best suited as a PG, Simmons highlighted his playmaking and high IQ:

“I facilitate the ball well. I make the right decisions most of the time,” Simmons said.

“I’m confident with it. I’m going to make the right decision when I get the ball. Make the right passes. I’m able to dictate the game really well. That’s without needing to jump super high or be super strong. Regardless, I’m able to see the game well.”

However, Simmons said that he also worked extensively on improving his all-around offensive game over the offseason:

“Touch shooting, pull-ups, spot-up 3’s. Just everything,” Simmons said.

“When I’m allowed to be who I am and move how I need to move, I will be in a good place. The sky is the limit. Just building my confidence each day. The only way I’m going to get my confidence is just reps, reps, reps, reps, and getting shots up. So, I’m excited.”

It remains to be seen if Simmons’ offseason training will ultimately translate to games. However, the three-time All-Star appears to be as confident as ever entering the 2023-24 NBA season.

