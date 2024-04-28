"Ant put KD in a mid-life crisis": NBA fans mock Kevin Durant for admitting "life" has given him sleepless night after Game 3

After a 126-109 defeat in Game 3 on Friday, Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns find themselves on the brink of elimination. Fans made jokes at the former MVP's expense following some of his recent comments.

As the Suns prepare for Game 4, Durant opened up on how he had a sleepless night after Game 3. A reporter asked if it had to do with the matchup, but he responded by saying that it was from life itself.

When the comment made its way to social media, fans chimed in with their thoughts. Some joked that Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves are forcing Kevin Durant into a mid-life crisis.

"KD realized he ain’t young no more," one fan said.

Other fans feel no sympathy for Durant as he finds himself on a superteam with Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. Some even began tossing out ideas on where the superstar forward could end up next.

"Dude is acting like he didn’t do this to himself by trying to start 3 superteams," said one fan.

"Hope bro good he should just leave suns and team up with Legoat James on the lakers," another fan said.

"That’s what no curry does to someone," said one fan.

Durant and the Suns take the floor on Sunday looking to avoid a first-round sweep.

Kevin Durant reacts to Anthony Edward's viral celebration vs Suns

A large reason why the Minnesota Timberwolves find themselves with a 3-0 lead in the series is Anthony Edwards. The rising star has put together multiple strong outings to lead the charge for his team.

Edwards had his best performance of the series in the Timberwolves' Game 3 win. The former No. 1 pick finished with 36 points, nine rebounds and five assists. However, it was his celebration towards the end of the game that caught the eye of many.

As Minnesota was approaching its third victory in the series, Edwards did the DX crotch chop. The clip has gone viral on social media, and members of the Phoenix Suns were asked to react to it.

Kevin Durant had a rather simple respone to Edwards' celebration in Game 3. He feels Ewards is allowed to do whatever he wants, as his team is winning games.

"You win the game; do whatever you want," Durant said.

As one of the Suns' top players, Kevin Durant is doing what he can to try and get his team in the win column. He dropped 31 points in Game 1, followed by an all-around effort in Game 2. KD notched 25 points, four rebounds and five assists in Game 3, but it wasn't enough to secure victory.

