"Ant was scared": NBA fans react as Anthony Edwards engages in shoving contest with OKC's $82,500,000 star in Game 3

The Minnesota Timberwolves finally found their groove in the Western Conference Finals after blowing out the OKC Thunder 143-101 in Game 3 to narrow their gap to 2-1 on Saturday, May 25.

Ad

Taking advantage of their home court, the Timberwolves led by as much as 45 points in the game, ending the matchup as early as the third quarter.

But before the lopsided finish, Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards got into a pushing battle with OKC’s top defender, Lu Dort, who earns $82,500,000, according to Spotrac.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The two traded pushes as Dort tried to get separation from Edwards, but the incident did not escalate.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On X, NBA fans quickly reacted to the snippet of the game, roasting Edwards for how he dealt with the situation in the game.

"Ant was scared," wrote a user.

Thunder Run The West @@DubsThunder Ant was scared

Ad

Leo @@sportsaspiring Lmao Ant such a front runner. Never see him like that when it’s tied or they’re down 🤣🤣🤣

Ad

Lw2733 @@lw2733 Ant literally only talks when he’s up

Ad

Others turned their attention to Dort, who initiated the shove and continued it for an extended period. Some fans believed he should be called for a technical, while others called him “dirty.”

Curry Flurry 😈 @@babyfacedubs Lu Dort so dirty 😭

Ad

JBond @ @jbondwagon Dort should get technical foul for the extra shove

Ad

PayneHoops @CookedByPayne @@CookedByPayne Why is Dort such a dirty player

Ad

The sequence did not deter Edwards as he finished with 30 points on an efficient 12-of-17 shooting from the field. He also shot 5-of-8 from the three-point line, while adding nine rebounds, and six assists to lead the Timberwolves to their first win in the series.

Dort only had six points and one rebound on 2 of 4 shooting from the field as the Thunder looks to regroup from their biggest loss in the postseason so far.

Ad

Dort, an All-NBA First Team member, has been Edwards' primary defender throughout the series.

Anthony Edwards 'super happy' on the Timberwolves' physicality

The Minnesota Timberwolves came out strong early, leading by 20 after the first quarter and never looking back from there. One of the driving forces behind the separation is the physicality they implemented throughout the game.

Anthony Edwards cited the Timberwolves' physicality in the game in his post-game interview, saying that he was glad to see Minnesota respond to the Thunder's own physical play en route to the victory on their home floor.

Ad

"I was super happy about the physicality that we brought and the energy that we brought," Edwards said. "Being down 2-0 is all about bringing energy and we brought high, high energy."

The energy was contagious throughout the Timberwolves roster, having six other double-digit scorers in the game aside from Edwards.

The Timberwolves will host the Thunder on Monday, May 26, as they look to tie the series before it shifts to OKC for Game 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.