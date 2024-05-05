"Anthony Edwards is now the face of the NBA" - Fans hail Timberwolves for stealing Game 1 vs Nuggets on the road

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves made a statement by stealing homecourt advantage from the defending champions Denver Nuggets in Game 1 on Saturday. Edwards had 43 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the Timberwolves' 106-99 road win.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert tried their best to contain Nikola Jokic's production, but the two-time MVP still dropped 32 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. The Timberwolves' perimeter defenders limited the production of Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr., though

Denver had no answer for Edwards, who dominated Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and other players the Nuggets threw at him for most of the game. It also helped that Towns scored 20 points, while Mike Conley added 14 points and 10 assists. Naz Reid also came off the bench with 16 points and four rebounds.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA fans hailed "Ant-Man" and the Timberwolves for their great performance against the defending champions. Some are even calling Anthony Edwards the new face of the league, especially with LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant out of the playoffs.

"Anthony Edwards is now the face of the NBA," one fan wrote.

"This playoffs is showing the world he's going to be the GOAT," another fan commented.

"That's MVP level performance right there!" a fan claimed.

Expand Tweet

Fans cannot stop comparing Edwards with legends like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. They have nothing but love for the young Timberwolves star who's looking to take over the league by eliminating the defending champions.

"Anthony Edwards is 22 years old. Kid is SPECIAL," one fan commented.

"I stopped watching the NBA because of LeBron after Kobe GOAT Bryant retired. Anthony Edwards is bringing the NBA back to where it once was, gaining my interest again in this league," another fan remarked.

"Son of Michael Jordan," a fan claimed.

Anthony Edwards joins Kobe Bryant in history books with Game 1 performance

It's understandable why fans call Anthony Edwards the "son" of Michael Jordan and even compared him with Kobe Bryant. Edwards plays the same position and seems to have that killer instinct to be great. He has been sensational for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the playoffs and recently made history.

He joined Bryant as the only players in NBA postseason history aged 22 or younger to score at least 40 points in back-to-back playoff games. "Ant-Man" had 40 points, nine rebounds and six assists in Game 4 of their first-round series against the Phoenix Suns.

The Timberwolves swept the Suns in four games while getting a statement victory over the Denver Nuggets in Game 1, thanks to Edwards' 43-point night. He's also just the 10th player to score at least 35 points in three consecutive playoff games.