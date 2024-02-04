The Chicago White Sox have been on a roll, acquiring players before the beginning of spring training.

Right-handed pitcher Prelander Berroa and outfielder Zach DeLoach are the recent additions to the team. Both players were acquired in exchange for right-hander Gregory Santos.

The White Sox have also added outfielder Dominic Fletcher after striking a deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks for right-handed pitcher Cristian Mena. Chicago is coming off a terrible season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

While the White Sox continue to add players to their roster, fans are not impressed with the latest acquisitions, trolling them for their poor choices.

Expand Tweet

"Are we trying to go 0-162? Who are these guys?" wrote one fan on X.

Expand Tweet

"You cannot be serious lmao, Santos was one of the best pieces on the team. Guess we’re trying to lose now. Gross," Wrote another.

Expand Tweet

The fact that fans were not happy about giving up Gregory Santos was evident. Some fans are not even aware of the names added by the club and are also upset about Cristian Mean's departure.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

White Sox have a challenging season ahead

Chicago seems to have a challenging season ahead, especially after making significant changes. The loss of Santos and Mena might affect their overall performance in the future.

Santos was a strong reliever, adding to Chicago's bullpen. On the bright side, they have Berrora, a good slider. Berrora pitched 1.2 scoreless innings for the Mariners last season as a reliever in two appearances.

From the plate, they have DeLoach, who was the No. 14 prospect from the Mariners. DeLoach seems to be efficient, but the majors are not an easy start. The White Sox have room to improve, but the upcoming season does look promising.

Dominic Fletcher is someone to look forward to in the upcoming season. He slashed .301/ .350/ .791 with 10 runs, two homers and 14 RBIs in total for the Diamondbacks last season.

The upcoming season is expected to be challenging for Chicago, especially after finishing with a 61-101 record. It held one of the worst records in the majors and will only hope for a better season in 2024.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!