"As a Bron fan, I caught PTSD": Vintage Kevin Durant sends NBA fans into frenzy as he knocks clutch shot in close win over Utah

The NBA community was left in awe after Kevin Durant's dagger three lifted the Phoenix Suns past the Utah Jazz in an NBA In-Season Tournament game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. He hit the long tom from the left wing just near the top of the key with 18 seconds left to give Phoenix a comfort margin down the stretch.

Durant scored the clutch three in front of the outstretched arm of Ochai Agbaji, which reminded one LeBron James fan of what Durant did to the L-train in the NBA Finals last decade. The memory was jogged back so sharply that the fan even made a joke about it on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The fan said:

"As a Bron fan, I just caught PTSD."

Two other fans, meanwhile, also reminded everyone on X about Kevin Durant's prime days, when he was still with the Golden State Warriors, with one of them even showing the shot refered to by the first fan.

Another fan believes Durant's clutch three over Agbaji is "the most satisfying shot this season" so far.

Another fan named Chappie even wondered why Durant is not in the MVP conversations at the moment.

He said:

"How is he not getting any MVP consideration?"

One fan, though poked fun at James, saying that he would have airballed the three if he was the one taking the clutch shot on Agbaji instead.

Kevin Durant's Suns outlast Jordan Clarkson's Jazz

Kevin Durant's clutch three was the main highlight of a 38-point night as he prevailed in a shootout against Jordan Clarkson. The Phoenix Suns beat the Utah Jazz 131-128 on the night.

Durant finished 15-of-22 from the field and 6-of-8 on threes even as he flirted with a triple-double with nine rebounds and nine assists.

Devin Booker added 24 points, four rebounds, and 15 assists as the Phoenix Suns scored their first NBA In-Season Tournament win in West Group A play while moving up to 6-6 in the regular season.

Clarkson led the Jazz, who fell to 2-1 in the In-Season Tournament and 4-8 overall, with 37 points on 14-of-26 shooting including 5-of-10 on threes, three rebounds, five assists, and one steal.

Lauri Markkanen added 21 points, two rebounds, two blocks, and one steal, while John Collins and Keyonte George each chipped in 15 markers. Collins also had 14 rebounds.