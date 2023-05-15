"Associated with guns more than winning" - Stephen A. Smith strongly condemns Ja Morant's off-court activites

After steering clear of any off-court altercations or antics, Ja Morant is yet again back in the spotlight after going live on Instagram last Saturday. There, he showcased another gun in possession, resulting in the league suspending the All-Star point guard with further investigation being done on the incident.

Following the controversy, a number of media personalities have taken the time to criticize the Grizzlies' star. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith spoke on First Take and gave his perspective on the issue.

"You can't make this up... Ja Morant has been associated with guns more than he's been associated with winning," Smith said. "I've got people in the league texting me saying 'Ja Morant should be suspended for the year.'"

Morant is often regarded as one of the best young talents in the league right now. He has the level of athleticism and highlight material to rival some of the elite players in the NBA.

However, due to his troubling track record, he often puts himself in disadvantageous situations that constantly puts his image in jeopardy. Hence, a number of analysts are now questioning his professionalism, maturity and dedication to his craft.

The farthest Ja Morant has taken his Memphis Grizzlies in the playoffs is a second-round matchup against the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 playoffs. He has already gotten bounced out of the quarterfinals round twice in his young career.

Morant has a career average of 27.3 points on 44.9% shooting, including 35.7% from three-point range, along with 8.6 assists and 6.8 rebounds in the postseason. However, his history of off-court controversies puts him at a disadvantage as they will always be brought up whenever he is included in discussions.

Ja Morant's 2022-23 regular season numbers

Amidst the controversy, Ja Morant still put up a quality season yet as he finished the season averaging 26.2 points on 46.6% shooting, including 30.7% from three-point range, along with 8.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds.

His shooting numbers and average in points went down compared to last season's average of 27.4 points on 49.3% shooting, including 34.4% from three-point range. Although, his average in assists this season improved compared to last season's average of 6.7 assists.

When comparing the two seasons, the previous one is often considered as Morant's best as it was devoid of any off-court controversies. Coupled with the fact that the Grizzlies were able to advance past the first-round of the playoffs.

