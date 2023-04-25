Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - April 25th, 2023 | Game 5, 2023

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum each scored 31 points in the Boston Celtics’ 129-121 win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 4. Boston’s win put them on the brink of a mouthwatering semifinal battle against the Philadelphia 76ers who eliminated the Brooklyn Nets.

Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, De’Andre Hunter and the Hawks put up an excellent fight but just couldn’t overcome the Celtics’ two All-Stars. Tatum and Brown diffused every Atlanta rally by coming up big down the stretch. They combined to score Boston’s last 16 points to carry their team to a crucial win.

“Ice Trae” had his best game of the series, finishing Game 4 with game-highs of 35 points and 15 assists. Hunter backed him up with 27 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

The Boston Celtics just had a little too much of everything to thwart whatever the Hawks could throw at them.

Atlanta will play Game 5 without Dejounte Murray, who was suspended by the NBA for verbally abusing and then bumping into a referee. The former steals champ has arguably been the Hawks’ best two-way player in the series.

Without him, the Hawks will be facing an uphill battle to extend their season.

Where to watch

Game 5 of the first-round series between the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics will start at 7:30 PM ET. TNT will feature the game on national TV while NBC Sports Boston and Bally Sports Atlanta will handle local coverage.

The game can also be streamed via the NBA League Pass.

Game preview

The Atlanta Hawks threw the kitchen sink at the Boston Celtics in Game 4. Boston was just better than them, even on the road. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown struggled to score early on. “JB” started 1-7, forcing him to take off his mask. He finished 11-15 the rest of the way.

Tatum was only 8-20, including a dismal 4-13 clip from behind the arc. He missed several wide-open jumpers in the first three quarters, which earned him boos from the Atlanta faithful in attendance.

But when the game mattered most, Tatum and Brown stepped up big while Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks faltered. Atlanta desperately launched one mini-run after another, but the “Js” were just too much to overcome.

Game 5 will be a road game for the Hawks and they will be without Dejounte Murray. The former All-Star was a big reason for Brown’s early struggles. Murray contributed 23 points, nine rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block. Atlanta will badly miss his two-way presence as the team tries to stave off elimination.

Game prediction:

Spread: Celtics (-13.5)

Total (O/U): 229.5

Moneyline: Hawks (+525) vs. Celtics (-750)

The Boston Celtics took the Atlanta Hawks’ best punch on the road and still came out winners. Game 5 will be at TD Garden and the Hawks will be without their best two-way player. Unless the Celtics suffer a massive meltdown, the series looks over.

Boston Celtics 125, Atlanta Hawks 115

