Atlanta Hawks vs Chicago Bulls Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament odds: Who is more likely to score a playoff spot?

The Chicago Bulls are set to host the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday as part of the 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament. The two teams had losing records but were still able to get a chance at making the postseason. It's an enormous task for both teams, but who is more likely to secure a playoff spot?

Chicago and Atlanta have long secured their spots in the NBA Play-In Tournament due to their records and how other Eastern teams performed after the All-Star break. They are not better than the Top 8 teams in the conference, but are not worse than the bottom teams such as the Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards.

The Bulls and Hawks will battle it out at the United Center with the winner advance to the next round of the tournament. The winner will face the loser in the Philadelphia 76ers-Miami Heat matchup to determine the No. 8 seed in the East.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Chicago Bulls fans get trolled by United Center jumbotron glitch on April Fools' Day

Atlanta Hawks vs Chicago Bulls Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament odds

The Chicago Bulls are the slight favorites over the Atlanta Hawks to advance to the next round of the NBA Play-In Tournament. The Bulls have the homecourt advantage and have relatively played better than the Hawks.

However, Trae Young recently returned from injury and played the last three games of the season. The Hawks lost all three games and will enter the tournament on a six-game losing streak and losers of three of their last seven contests.

Moneyline: Hawks (+125) vs Bulls (-163)

Spread: Hawks +3.5 (-120) vs Bulls -3.5 (-120)

Total (O/U): Hawks o218.5 (-110) vs Bulls u218.5 (-110)

Also Read: NBA Clutch Player of the Year 2024: Top 5 candidates ft. Dejounte Murray

Who is more likely to score a playoff spot?

Based on their regular season series, the Chicago Bulls are more likely to advance to the next round of the Play-In Tournament. The Bulls won the season series over the Hawks 2-1 and ended the campaign with five wins in their last five contests.

Chicago is 2-1 against the Philadelphia 76ers and is 2-2 versus the Miami Heat this season. Joel Embiid played in two of the three games for the Sixers, while the Bulls have not played the Heat since Dec. 16. Those are just two of the factors that could hamper Chicago's chances of making the postseason.

Meanwhile, the Hawks split the season series 2-2 versus the Sixers. Two of the wins happened when Embiid was out due to a knee injury. The same can't be said in their matchup with the Heat since the Hawks were dominated 3-1.

Also Read: 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament Bracket for Western Conference: All Seeds and Matchups Confirmed