Austin Reaves' Legendary Night for Lakers Puts Him on Level With Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain in Major Feat

With Luka Doncic and LeBron James out due to injuries, it was Austin Reaves' time to shine for the LA Lakers. Reaves dropped a career-high 51 points in Sunday's win over the Sacramento Kings. His historic night also put him on level with legendary players Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain.Reaves finished the Lakers' 127-120 win against the Kings with 51 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and two steals. He went 12-for-22 from the field, making six 3-point shots and going 21-for-22 from the free-throw line.According to StatMuse, Reaves now has two 45-point games in his career. He's now tied with Abdul-Jabbar and Chamberlain in the Lakers' all-time list under that category. Next on the list are Doncic, Anthony Davis and Gail Goodrich with three.Austin Reaves was tasked to carry the LA Lakers, with Luka Doncic and LeBron James listed as out. Doncic has been ruled out for a week because of finger and leg injuries, while James is recovering from sciatica.Reaves closed things out for the Lakers, scoring six of their last seven points. He was too good at drawing fouls, knocking down 21 of his 22 free-throw attempts. He had more opportunities than the entire Sacramento Kings team, which only had 18 free-throw attempts. Deandre Ayton provided help to Reaves, putting up 22 points and 15 rebounds in his best game for the Lakers. Rui Hachimura also stepped up, adding 18 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Jake LaRavia also came up huge in the fourth quarter, contributing 11 points off the bench. What is Austin Reaves' career high?Prior to Sunday's performance, Austin Reaves' career high in points was 45 against the Indiana Pacers on Feb. 8, 2025. The LA Lakers also didn't have LeBron James and Luka Doncic in that game, so Reaves had time to shine. James was nursing an injury back then, while Doncic was still ramping up his conditioning after getting traded to the Lakers six days before. Now, Reaves' career high is 51 points following his outburst against the Sacramento Kings.With James and Doncic being out for the next three games, Reaves has a chance to score more points and possibly establish another career high. He's expected to enter unrestricted free agency next offseason, so this is a great opportunity for him to showcase what he can do as a first option on offense.