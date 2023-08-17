Australia vs South Sudan FIBA World Cup 2023 tuneup, August 17: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

FIBA’s third-ranked Team Australia and the 62nd-ranked South Sudan will square off on August 17 for an exhibition match ahead of the 2023 World Cup. Both teams are deep into preparation as the said event starts on Aug. 25 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

On paper, the Australians should hardly break out a sweat against the South Sudanese. They have 10 players on the squad who won the bronze in the Tokyo Olympics. The Boomers also retained some members of the team that took fourth place in the 2019 World Cup in China.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The South Sudanese won’t be fazed, however. They just showed that an upset could happen anytime. They just beat the 17th-ranked Venezuelans in their previous tuneup and gave the 13th-seeded Brazilians a tough time before losing.

Former LA Lakers forward Wenyen Gabriel, Carlik Jones and Marial Shayok will lead the team in the game and the World Cup.

Australia vs. South Sudan game details

Date: August 17, 2023

Time: 5:45 AM ET or 7:45 PM AEST

Venue: Rod Laver Arena (Melbourne, Australia)

After the said matchup, the Northeast African team will have two more exhibition games. Both will take place at the Jinjiang No. 2 Sports Center in China. The Sudanese will take on Iran on Aug. 20 and then Jordan on Aug. 23.

The Australians, on the other hand, will be heading to Japan for their final preparations. They take on France on Aug. 20 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo and then Georgia on Aug. 22 in Okinawa.

Where to watch

The Boomers vs. South Sudan match is available via FIBA’s official streaming channel Courtside 1891 and FUBO. 9GemHD will also air the game live for free.

Australia tune-up games for the 2023 FIBA World Cup

The Australians opened their preparations with a 97-41 battering of Venezuela. The Venezuelans didn’t look like they belonged on the same court as the Boomers.

Against the Brazilians, the Aussies got the upset ax. Brazil’s fast start and rugged style of play forced Josh Giddey, Patty Mills and their teammates to struggle.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what happens in their next three games against South Sudan, France and Georgia.

South Sudan’s tune-up games for the 2023 FIBA World Cup

The Sudanese basketball team will be making its first appearance in the World Cup, which in itself is already a big accomplishment. They are, however, not settling for that based on the recent results of their exhibition games.

They gave the Brazilians everything they could handle before losing 85-75. Up next were the 17th-ranked Venezuelans who the Sudanese shockingly ran out of the gym.

Expand Tweet

Sudan’s 80-61 victory over Venezuela will not be easily forgotten by the team’s fans.

Facing the third-ranked Australians, though, will be entirely different. They’ll be taking on an experienced, deep and talented squad. If they do well, the Sudanese could be worth watching.

Their next two games against Iran and Jordan will be to fine-tune their plays on both ends of the floor.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)