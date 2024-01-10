"Ballmer spend a cool billion on luxury tax" - Clippers rumored to sign contract extension with Paul George has NBA fans buzzing

The LA Clippers signed Kawhi Leonard to a massive three-year extension this week that will keep the former NBA Finals MVP under contract through 2026-27. The deal not only makes Leonard the highest-paid player on the Clippers, it also raised questions about how the front office plans to handle the rest of the team's future.

Currently, Paul George is in the final guaranteed year of his contract, before then deciding on a player option for next season. In addition, James Harden is also due for a contract extension himself, leading many to wonder how the team will balance their payroll.

After Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Clippers and Kawhi Leonard had reached a three-year extension, he posted a follow-up Tweet regarding George. As he indicated, the two sides are eager to figure out a long-term deal that will keep George with the team, however, no deal has been reached so far.

Fans were quick to react to his report:

"The Clippers extension talks with Paul George are ongoing and organization continues to want to get both stars lined up on longer-term contracts, sources tell ESPN. For now, Leonard has agreed on a new deal in a season that he's been healthy and highly productive."

Paul George's performance this season amid Clippers' impressive run

Paul George and the LA Clippers have continued to impress this season, with the team turning things around after a rough stretch early in the year. After acquiring James Harden, the team went on an eight-game losing streak that left many fans and analysts concerned.

Despite that, Paul George maintained that the team had nothing to worry about, indicating that it was only a matter of time before they figured things out. As fate would have it, the former MVP candidate was right.

After James Harden ended the team's losing streak with a big three-pointer, the Clippers had quite a bit of momentum going their way. Since then, the team has ascended the Western Conference standings, with their new big three fueling success.

Currently, George is averaging 23.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals per game. The 23.2 ppg average exceeds the 20.7 ppg he has averaged throughout his career, while the 46.0% he's averaging from the floor also outperforms his career average.

Similarly, from downtown, George is averaging 40.9% from beyond the arc, marking the best three-point shooting year he's had since the 2020-21 season. Thanks in part to his stellar play, the team sits as a top-10 offensive team.

On the defensive end of the floor, the team sits in 11th place for defensive efficiency rating. The two figures are indicative of the fact that with a healthy Leonard-George duo, the team seems poised for a strong second half of the season.