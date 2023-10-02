Damian Lillard's trade to the Milwaukee Bucks might have changed the power balance in the NBA. While reports of Lillard wanting to go to the Miami Heat almost became a gospel truth in the league, Heat star Bam Adebayo said that Dame got what he wanted.

Miami Herald reporter for the Miami Heat, Anthony Chiang, opened up about his conversation with Adebayo in a recent tweet. Despite the hubbub that the seven-time All-Star wanted to land in Miami, Bam said:

“He got what he wanted.”

The Heat center also revealed that he was in contact with the 2013 Rookie of the Year, before and after the trade.

The overriding reason for Lillard wanting to get out of Portland was his dissatisfaction with the front office for not putting better players around him to win a championship. The reports said that he wanted to join Jimmy Butler and company in Miami, but Portland made a deal with the Bucks, sending Greysan Allen and Jrue Holiday to the Blazers.

Now that Dame has an MVP-caliber player by his side he can make his own bed in the elite players’ room. The Bucks also possess one of the best bench and role players on their side, Lillard can finally shoot for a championship.

Joe Cronin might be executive of the year after orchestrating Damian Lillard's trade

While things took a glaring turn with Damian Lillard asking for a trade out of Portland, executive Joe Cronin might have saved the day for his team. Despite Lillard pushing for the Miami Heat, Cronin did not concede to his request at the cost of his team’s future.

After trading Jrue Holiday to the Boston Celtics, he landed some of the best players from their respective positions in the league: Deandre Ayton, Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams, Toumani Camara, a 2024 GSW first (top 4 protected), a 2028 Milwaukee pick swap, a 2029 Milwaukee unprotected first, a 2029 Boston unprotected first, and a 2030 Milwaukee pick swap.

It seems like both Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers got themselves into a win-win situation after the trade. While Lillard has a legitimate chance to win a championship in Milwaukee, his trade didn’t come at the cost of the Blazers’ future.