Basketball
  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "Basketball IQ off the charts": NBA fans ruthlessly destroy Kyle Kuzma after massive brain fade

"Basketball IQ off the charts": NBA fans ruthlessly destroy Kyle Kuzma after massive brain fade

By Tristan Rawcliffe
Modified Nov 14, 2023 05:57 GMT
NBA fans ruthlessly destroy Kyle Kuzma after massive brain fade
NBA fans ruthlessly destroy Kyle Kuzma after massive brain fade

Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards made a series of late-game mistakes en route to blowing a 23-point lead against the Toronto Raptors on Monday. This includes a brain lapse by Kuzma that had NBA fans roasting him.

With 5:12 remaining in the fourth quarter and Washington up by 10 points (107-97), Kuzma ran to midcourt to request a coach’s challenge on the previous play. However, the Raptors were already preparing to inbound the ball on the baseline, so the Wizards were left playing 4-on-5 defensively.

The play resulted in an easy layup by Raptors forward Scottie Barnes, which cut the Wizards’ lead to eight (107-99) with 5:07 remaining. The basket marked part of Toronto’s 16-0 run to close the game as it came back to secure a 111-107 victory.

Following Kuzma’s untimely challenge request, some fans mocked the Wizards forward for his questionable decision-making:

“Basketball IQ off the charts, folks,” one fan said.
“No way he quit playing to beg for a challenge call,” another said.

Meanwhile, others took shots at the Wizards in general for their embarrassing late-game collapse:

“[The] Wizards [have] got to be the most poverty franchise in NBA history,” one fan said.
“The Wizards are so dysfunctional. Might be time to have a conversation [about] them being one of the worst teams of all time,” another said.

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to Kuzma’s late-game brain lapse:

Also Read: “Losing games on purpose”: NBA fans call out Washington Wizards after blowing 23-point lead vs. Raptors

Kyle Kuzma scores season-high 34 points as Wizards drop seventh of last eight games

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma and Toronto Raptors star forward Pascal Siakam
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma and Toronto Raptors star forward Pascal Siakam

Despite Kyle Kuzma’s poor decision-making down the stretch against the Raptors, he was still Washington’s leading scorer. He finished with a season-high 34 points on 56.0% shooting.

youtube-cover

Kuzma is averaging a team-best 24.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.5 blocks and 2.4 3-pointers per game on 48.5% shooting through 10 games. However, it hasn’t translated to winning basketball, as the Wizards have lost seven of their last eight games following their 1-1 start.

The Wizards are tied with the Memphis Grizzlies (2-8) for the second-worst record in the league ahead of the Detroit Pistons (2-9). Their next chance to redeem themselves will come against the Dallas Mavericks (8-2) on Wednesday.

Also Read: "I see why Draymond slapped TF outta him": NBA fans are incensed after seeing Jordan Poole acting casual during a timeout

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

How did Michael Jordan's gambling "habit" taint his image?

Quick Links

Edited by Tristan Rawcliffe
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...