"Basketball IQ off the charts": NBA fans ruthlessly destroy Kyle Kuzma after massive brain fade

Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards made a series of late-game mistakes en route to blowing a 23-point lead against the Toronto Raptors on Monday. This includes a brain lapse by Kuzma that had NBA fans roasting him.

With 5:12 remaining in the fourth quarter and Washington up by 10 points (107-97), Kuzma ran to midcourt to request a coach’s challenge on the previous play. However, the Raptors were already preparing to inbound the ball on the baseline, so the Wizards were left playing 4-on-5 defensively.

The play resulted in an easy layup by Raptors forward Scottie Barnes, which cut the Wizards’ lead to eight (107-99) with 5:07 remaining. The basket marked part of Toronto’s 16-0 run to close the game as it came back to secure a 111-107 victory.

Following Kuzma’s untimely challenge request, some fans mocked the Wizards forward for his questionable decision-making:

“Basketball IQ off the charts, folks,” one fan said.

“No way he quit playing to beg for a challenge call,” another said.

Meanwhile, others took shots at the Wizards in general for their embarrassing late-game collapse:

“[The] Wizards [have] got to be the most poverty franchise in NBA history,” one fan said.

“The Wizards are so dysfunctional. Might be time to have a conversation [about] them being one of the worst teams of all time,” another said.

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to Kuzma’s late-game brain lapse:

Kyle Kuzma scores season-high 34 points as Wizards drop seventh of last eight games

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma and Toronto Raptors star forward Pascal Siakam

Despite Kyle Kuzma’s poor decision-making down the stretch against the Raptors, he was still Washington’s leading scorer. He finished with a season-high 34 points on 56.0% shooting.

Kuzma is averaging a team-best 24.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.5 blocks and 2.4 3-pointers per game on 48.5% shooting through 10 games. However, it hasn’t translated to winning basketball, as the Wizards have lost seven of their last eight games following their 1-1 start.

The Wizards are tied with the Memphis Grizzlies (2-8) for the second-worst record in the league ahead of the Detroit Pistons (2-9). Their next chance to redeem themselves will come against the Dallas Mavericks (8-2) on Wednesday.

