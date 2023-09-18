Bayern Munich’s rising star Jamal Musiala reveals he would’ve been Steph Curry if he played NBA, cites liking “everything” about 2x MVP

Steph Curry is one of the most popular NBA players, and he has advanced to the next level of stardom. He is also one of the most popular choices for children who desire to play like him. Not only do young basketball players aspire to be like Curry; but other world-class athletes also aspire to be like the sharpshooter.

Bayern Munich’s young star Jamal Musiala said to Copa 90 that he loves Curry. When asked which NBA player he would play like, the soccer player answered:

“Steph Curry,” Musiala said. “Everything about him.”

Curry and Musiala have similar body frames. Curry stands at 6-foot-2 while the Bayern midfielder is 6-foot. However, there is no chance the 20-year-old Musiala has the same jump shot as the legendary Warrior.

Curry does inspire many folks and plays the game in a pleasing way. Not everyone can dunk when they’re playing at their local gym. However, everyone can take a jump shot. Curry’s style of play inspires people to think they could do what he does on the floor.

Moreover, he was also asked which rapper and Formula 1 driver he would be. Musiala took Drake as a rapper, going with the humble choice of one of the biggest stars in the world. He also chose Lewis Hamilton as the F1 driver pick.

“I would go Lewis Hamilton, no other choice really,” Musiala said.

A simple feat no doubt, as Hamilton is the greatest champion in F1 history. He seems to be inspired by the British icon as Musiala spent his childhood from age 7 in the UK during his youth academy career.

Steph Curry hosts minicamp for NBA players

Steph Curry is inspiring NBA players as well. He recently hosted a minicamp for rookies and veterans alike to work out during the offseason.

The event was well attended and some big stars showed up, proving the attraction Curry carries among fellow athletes. Trae Young and OG Anunoby were in attendance along with Curry’s brother Seth.

Clips of the camp went viral online. The stars were shown working through shooting and dribbling drills.