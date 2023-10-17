"Best sg in the league": Fans are going berserk as Devin Booker explodes for 17 points in first quarter against Blazers 

Devin Booker erupted for 17 points in the first quarter as the Phoenix Suns stretched a dominant lead against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. The shooting guard had 19 points coupled with two rebounds and four assists as the team took an 85-63 lead with the third quarter underway at the Footprint Center. Booker's performance also had fans lavishing praise on the Suns star.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He shot 62% from the field, and 80% from 3-point land. This saw the Suns end their first quarter 36-23. At the time of writing, Devin Booker had seen 18 minutes of action in a game where Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal suited up alongside him.

A win on Monday will see the Suns head into the final two preseason games before they take on the Warriors in their regular season opener.

Former NBA star Channing Frye believes Devin Booker is more of a point guard

Former NBA champion Channing Frye preferred Booker over Kevin Durant as the team's playmaker, even if the latter came in with more experience.

With Beal in the mix, the ball-handling duties are expected to be between the team's big three, and Frye believes that Booker should be the Suns' primary PG as he has more experience and skills in the role after Chris Paul who was traded away this summer, and is now with the Golden State Warriors.

Speaking on the "Road Trippin" podcast, Frye said:

"Devin Booker is more of a point guard than Kevin Durant ... You could play Devin Booker at the point. He's that talented. I have seen it. They have tried. He just didn't have shooters with him. I just feel he's going to run more point and run the offense than Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant."

To support Frye's theory, Booker dished out 7.2 assists per game in the playoffs last season as Phoenix made the second round before being ousted by the Denver Nuggets.

In his last three seasons, Booker's dime numbers have seen an increase, and that shows that he is equally effective as a passer and isn't a ball-dominant guard. Couple that with his playmaking and his high game awareness, Booker makes a solid case for himself to play point for the Suns in their title quest this season.