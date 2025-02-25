"Better than Brunson" - NBA fans react to Cade Cunningham powering 7-game win streak for feel good Pistons

Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham earned the praise of NBA fans online for his performance against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday. The young guard's strong performance helped push his team's winning streak to seven games as the Pistons continue to impress this season.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to a post shared by the page 'NBA Central,' which posted Cade Cunnigham's numbers from the past ten games. Averaging 29.3 points in these games, the former Oklahoma State star has been in great form as of late, receiving high praise from fans:

"He’s better than Brunson and I will not be told otherwise," declared a fan on X.

Fans on social media continued to give the 23-year-old credit for his level of play this season:

"All NBA player this year," wrote one fan.

"All-NBA player and season," commented another.

"MVP THIS MAN," demanded a third.

"Wow good stats he's consistent," added a fourth.

One fan suggested that Cunningham deserved the Most Improved Player award, while another expressed excitement about the Pistons being competitive again:

"Most improved player?" wrote one user.

"It’s awesome having the Pistons relevant and competitive again," said another.

The Detroit Pistons have been quite the surprise package this year, especially considering they were at the bottom of the Eastern Conference at this point last season. Currently on course to directly qualify for the playoffs, their win against the Clippers will be a huge boost for the Michigan franchise.

Cade Cunnigham dominates against the Clippers as the Pistons reach a milestone for the first time in a decade

The Los Angeles Clipper became the latest team to face the wrath of Cade Cunnigham's talents during their trip to the Motor City on Monday. Losing by a score of 106-97, the Clippers defense had no response to the young guard's explosive offense as he finished the game with 32 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists.

Scoring 30+ points in back-to-back games, Cade Cunnigham has picked it up this season by averaging 25.8 points (12th in the league), 6.3 rebounds and 9.5 assists (3rd in the league).

The Pistons are currently on a 7-game winning streak, which is their longest spell since the 2014-15 season. Holding a respectable 32-26 record, the Pistons are becoming a force to be reckoned with in the East.

Considering they had their worst finish to a season (14-68) just last term, the Detroit Pistons' turnaround has been remarkable, with Cunningham's performances being a highlight of this impressive run.

