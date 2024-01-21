"Better than Dame/Maxey/Trae": Knicks fans erupt as Jalen Brunson returns with scorching streak, draws East's best guard comparison

Jalen Brunson had another impressive outing on Saturday in the New York Knicks’ 126-100 win over the Toronto Raptors. The lefty finished with a game-high 38 points on 13-for-23 shooting, including 5-for-11 from deep. Brunson ruined the return of former teammates RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley who are now with the Raptors after the OG Anunoby trade.

Last season, some thought that Brunson was snubbed off the All-Star Game. He might have a better chance of getting selected this year with the way he has been playing. The former Dallas Mavericks guard is averaging career-highs in points (26.3 PPG), assists (6.5 APG) and steals (1.0 SPG).

With yet another impressive game in the books, fans reacted on X (formerly Twitter):

“Better than Dame/Maxey/Trae”

Damian Lillard and Trae Young are unquestionably the more recognized names in the NBA than Jalen Brunson. “Dame Time” is the seven-time All-Star that was the biggest star to move from one team to another in the offseason. The Milwaukee Bucks acquired him to form a super tandem with two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Young, meanwhile, is the Atlanta Hawks’ franchise cornerstone. He is a two-time All-Star with some of the best combinations of scoring and playmaking skills in the league. Despite his diminutive status, he is as tough as they come, particularly in the playoffs.

Jalen Brunson, however, has been outplaying both of them this season. The Knicks struggle when he isn’t on the floor. He sat out recently due to a calf contusion and New York didn’t look like themselves. Julius Randle couldn’t hide his excitement when the team’s starting point guard returned.

Over the last four games, he is averaging 34.8 points on 51.6% shooting, including a blistering 43.3% clip from behind the arc. He has been arguably outplaying the more popular guards in the Eastern Conference.

Will Jalen Brunson make it to the All-Star team over Damian Lillard and Trae Young?

The starters of the NBA All-Star Game are voted in by fans (50%), players (25%) and select members of the media (25%). The initial results came in with Tyrese Haliburton leading the Eastern Conference guards with 2.7 million votes. He is followed by Trae Young with 1.8.

If the trend continues, Haliburton and Young will start for the East, leaving Jalen Brunson’s chance of joining them via the reserve pool. Damian Lillard is third with 1.7 while the New York Knicks star is sixth, garnering just over a million votes.

The reserves are chosen by the head coaches although they can’t vote for their own players. Brunson has an excellent chance of making it to his first All-Star team although it’s not likely to be at the expense of Young. The coaches might get him in over Damian Lillard, though, with the way he has been playing.

