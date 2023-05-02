"Better than Embiid ngl"- NBA fans are in awe of Nikola Jokic who had a monster night in Game 2 against the Suns 

Denver Nuggets' star player Nikola Jokic put on a remarkable performance in Game 2, leaving the home crowd in awe of his abilities. The Serbian led the Nuggets to a crucial win, displaying his masterful skills on the court.

The Nuggets took a 2-0 series lead following their dominant 97-87 win in Game 2. With a thriller comeback led by Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets managed to hold off the Suns before hitting the road for the next set of games.

Jokic's performance came at a crucial time when the game was slipping away from Denver. Having notched a massive 39 points and 16 rebounds on the night, "Joker" displayed why he was considered one of the best players in the NBA.

The Nuggets superstar undoubtedly also shocked the fans with his dominant display. With fans sharing their awestruck reactions on Twitter, we took a look at some of the best ones.

ໍ @supszns bring out the broomstick 🧹 @TheHoopCentral sweep incomingbring out the broomstick 🧹 @TheHoopCentral sweep incoming ‼️ bring out the broomstick 🧹

𝗝𝖆 ☥ @wordtoja @TheHoopCentral Kd went from one superteam to another to get swept again @TheHoopCentral Kd went from one superteam to another to get swept again 😭😭😭

Isaiah 🦅 @RatiodByTrey @TheHoopCentral Still don’t know how people can think Embiid is better than Nikola Jokic @TheHoopCentral Still don’t know how people can think Embiid is better than Nikola Jokic

OnlyBelizeanNuggetsFan @GlenBuc25636867 @TheHoopCentral It's going to be pretty weird if Embiid is crowded MVP tomorrow after a game like this from Jokic @TheHoopCentral It's going to be pretty weird if Embiid is crowded MVP tomorrow after a game like this from Jokic

Needless to say, Jokic made a strong case for becoming MVP in the regular season itself. While playoff performances won't factor into the discussion for the regular season MVP award, "Joker" certainly displayed why he was crowned back-to-back MVP.

Can Nikola Jokic win the MVP three times in a row?

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic stands at the summit as the reigning MVP. While considering that he has successfully defended the title once, Jokic stands a chance to do it again. However, the competition is stiff.

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid has made a strong case for being named the MVP this season. As the league's leading scorer, Embiid has dominated in every manner.

To add to this, however, he has also been a valuable asset as a rim protector on the defensive side of things. This has been of great help to Philadelphia as they ended the regular season as the third-seed in the East.

On the other hand, Jokic has continued his impressive form, leading the Nuggets to the top seed in the Western Conference. With an average of 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 9.8 assists per game, Jokic was close to averaging a triple-double for the season.

Both players have made a solid case for winning the award. With a heated battle all the way through the regular season, it will be interesting to see whether Jokic can make history by winning it again.

