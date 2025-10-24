"Better Longevity Than LeBron": NBA Fans Go Bonkers as Vintage Steph Curry Breaks Nuggets' Spirits

Steph Curry had the NBA world on its feet after his spectacular clutch performance crushed the Nuggets on Thursday. Curry scored 33 of his 42 points in the second half, including consecutive 3s to send the game into overtime. He added seven in OT, leading the Warriors to a 137-131 win in their home opener.
Curry also had six rebounds, seven assists and three steals, while shooting 56.0%, including 6 of 12 from deep and 8 of 8 from the free throw line. The 37-year-old superstar left fans awed by his longevity with this vintage performance in his 17th season.
Here's how NBA X reacted to Curry's inevitable clutch showing:
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
The Warriors improved to 2-0 on the season after taking care of business on the road against the Lakers on Tuesday's opening night. Steph Curry had 23 points and four assists in that game.
That's as good a start as the Warriors could have asked for, as it reinforces their belief that they can match up with the NBA's best on any given night. Curry remains the difference-maker in such games, and that could very well be a reason why the Warriors might still be playing in June next year.
Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.