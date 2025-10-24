  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Stephen Curry
  • "Better Longevity Than LeBron": NBA Fans Go Bonkers as Vintage Steph Curry Breaks Nuggets' Spirits

"Better Longevity Than LeBron": NBA Fans Go Bonkers as Vintage Steph Curry Breaks Nuggets' Spirits

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Oct 24, 2025 05:10 GMT
Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors - Source: Getty
"Better Longevity Than LeBron": NBA Fans Go Bonkers as Vintage Steph Curry Breaks Nuggets' Spirits (Image Source: Getty)

Steph Curry had the NBA world on its feet after his spectacular clutch performance crushed the Nuggets on Thursday. Curry scored 33 of his 42 points in the second half, including consecutive 3s to send the game into overtime. He added seven in OT, leading the Warriors to a 137-131 win in their home opener.

Ad

Curry also had six rebounds, seven assists and three steals, while shooting 56.0%, including 6 of 12 from deep and 8 of 8 from the free throw line. The 37-year-old superstar left fans awed by his longevity with this vintage performance in his 17th season.

Here's how NBA X reacted to Curry's inevitable clutch showing:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

The Warriors improved to 2-0 on the season after taking care of business on the road against the Lakers on Tuesday's opening night. Steph Curry had 23 points and four assists in that game.

That's as good a start as the Warriors could have asked for, as it reinforces their belief that they can match up with the NBA's best on any given night. Curry remains the difference-maker in such games, and that could very well be a reason why the Warriors might still be playing in June next year.

About the author
Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Twitter icon

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications