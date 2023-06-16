Create

“Biggest blooper in his career” – Fans roast Michael Jordan for selling billion-dollar stake in Hornets

By Adam Taylor
Modified Jun 16, 2023 16:15 GMT
Michael Jordan (right) is selling his billion-dollar stake in the Charlotte Hornets.

On Friday (June 16), it was reported that Michael Jordan is selling his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Jordan will end his 13-year tenure as the Hornets majority owner by making the deal.

BREAKING: Michael Jordan is finalizing a sale of the Charlotte Hornets to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, ending his 13-year run as majority owner, league sources told ESPN on Friday. https://t.co/5TonSrIQhF

Despite being a legend on the basketball court, Michael Jordan has failed to elevate the Charlotte Hornets.

The Eastern Conference franchise has languished in NBA purgatory for most of Jordan's tenure. As such, many fans reacted to Wojnarowski's report to roast Jordan for the Hornets' dismal record under him.

One said:

"He should've been did this, biggest blooper in his career honestly."

Here are some of the top Twitter reactions to the development:

@wojespn He should’ve been did this, biggest blooper in his career honestly.
@wojespn Dropping Caleb Martin must’ve been the last straw
@wojespn Maybe they can finally make some real moves. Jordan was a barely functioning owner.
@wojespn Greatest player, worst owner. End of an era.
@wojespn Michael Jordan bought the Hornets in 2010.He made the playoffs 3 times:- Swept Twice 🧹- Lost 4-3 to Heat in 2015-2016
@wojespn @BenStandig Horrible owner. Overrated player. Insane how he’s even in the GOAT conversation with guys like Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Love
@wojespn Never seen an owner care so little about the success of the team they own lol. Good riddance. Lebron > MJ
@wojespn These takes on his success as an owner depend on how you define success. If it's winning the championship, then no, it hasn't been a success. If it's cashing out your "business" at a higher evaluation than you invested... he's been very successful.
@wojespn Who won this deal, MJ or the city of Charlotte?
@wojespn 2011- Kemba > Kawhi/Butler2012- MKG > Dame/Beal/Dray2013- Zeller > Giannis/Rudy2014- Vonleh > Jokic2015- Frank > Booker2016- Malachi > Siakam/D.Murray2017- Monk > D.Mitchell/Bam2018- SGA = traded2019- PJ > Poole2020- Lamello2021- Bouknight > Sengun2022- Duren = traded
@wojespn One of the best players to ever play, but can't say much about his ownership.
@wojespn Jordan the player vs Jordan the owner https://t.co/g8U2LPcNjN

New Orleans Pelicans have interest in Hornets' draft pick

According to a June 12 report by The Athletic's Shams Charania, who was speaking on Fan Duel TV's Run it Back, the New Orleans Pelicans have an interest in acquiring a top-three draft pick ahead of draft day on June 22.

Western Conference playoff contender seriously pursuing a top 2-3 pick in this month’s NBA Draft, with eyes on point guard Scoot Henderson: https://t.co/UFCs9VEU7Q
"The Pelicans are expected to aggressively pressure a top pick," Charania said. "Potentially two or three in the upcoming NBA draft. With their eyes set on Scoot Henderson, sources tell me."

While Michael Jordan is expected to continue overseeing basketball operations for the draft process and free agency, there will likely be a new remit from the ownership group.

As such, we could see the Charlotte Hornets explore a potential deal with the Pelicans, which could see either Brandon Ingram or Zion Williamson heading the other way.

For the New Orleans Pelicans, their aim is to acquire Scoot Henderson in the draft, as they view him as a potential franchise cornerstone to build around long-term. However, should the Pelicans want to ensure that Henderson is still on the board when they make their draft selection, they will almost certainly need to acquire the Hornets' pick.

Given Jordan's track record in the draft and making trades, there's no telling whether a potential trade would go through. Even if it does, it will be difficult to gauge who emerges the winner in the deal.

Nevertheless, should the deal be made, it will likely be one of the bigger trades of the summer where the likes of Bradley Beal and Damian Lillard could change teams.

