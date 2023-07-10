Before the 2023 NBA Draft, there were discussions about whether the Trail Blazers would trade the No.3 pick to acquire quality talent to surround Damian Lillard. However, after Lillard requested a trade out of Portland, the organization is now in an interesting scenario heading into the upcoming season.

During Draft Night, the Portland Trail Blazers selected Scoot Henderson as the third pick in the draft. Coming from the Overtime Elite team in the G-League, Henderson has shown his upside as an athletic and versatile guard that can score, pass, and rebound amongst the best in his class.

In an episode on "The Bill Simmons Podcast," NBA insider Bill Simmons talked about the potential he sees in Scoot Henderson as an NBA-ready talent entering the league.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He just has it. I've been watching basketball my whole life. I know who has it and who doesn't," Simmons said.

"He can already run NBA sets and he's running pick and rolls and stuff. This guy is a star and the Blazers have to trade Dame, get him the f**k out of here. Start the new era. They hit the jackpot."

Portland is seeking sufficient returns in exchange for Damian Lillard, as he still has two years left in his contract. The Trail Blazers are running with this mindset as they do not want to be left with pieces below the quality of their superstar point guard.

The problem, however, lies with the fact that Damian Lillard only wants to be traded to the Miami Heat as he wants to compete for a championship while he is still capable of doing so. It also helps that he has a good relationship with Bam Adebayo.

From Bill Simmons' perspective, the Trail Blazers can do themselves a favor by starting fresh with young talent with tremendous upside in Scoot Henderson. It can end up working well for both parties to move on from one another.

During the 2022-23 season, Damian Lillard averaged 32.2 points per game (46.3% shooting, including 37.1% from 3-point range) and 7.3 assists.

Amidst Damian Lillard trade discussions, Scoot Henderson showed out in his Summer League debut

Trail Blazers Rockets Basketball

During his 21 minutes of playing time against the Houston Rockets, Scoot Henderson performed well in his Summer League debut in Las Vegas.

Matched up against another high-prospect guard in Amen Thompson, Henderson didn't shy away from the competition. He dropped 15 points (5-of-13 shooting, including 1-of-3 from 3-point range), 6 assists, and 5 rebounds.

However, his night ended up getting spoiled as he had to exit from the game when he sustained a right shoulder injury. According to the Trail Blazers PR team, Henderson is listed as day-to-day moving forward.

With the possibility of Damian Lillard on a different team entering the upcoming regular season, it would be in Portland's best interests they remain cautious with Scoot Henderson.

Poll : 0 votes