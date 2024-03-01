"Bodied Chet": NBA fans shut door on Victor Wembanyama-Chet Holmgren comparisons after No. 1 pick's 28 points decimate OKC 

Victor Wembanyama torched the OKC Thunder with his double-double on Thursday, leaving fans to declare him as the better of the two after constant comparisons with Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren. Both bigs had been pitted against each other since the start of the season.

When the two teams met at the AT&T Center, Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs got the better of Holmgren and Oklahoma, propping up a 132-118 win. This had fans lauding the French phenom for his efforts.

NBA fans shut down all comparisons to Chet Holmgren after Victor Wembanyama's 28-point outing

Wembanyama ended his evening with 28 points and 13 rebounds. Also contributing to the win was Devin Vassell with 28 points and nine assists. Jeremy Sochan had a good field day as well with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

For the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 31 points, six rebounds and three assists. Holmgren added 23 points and seven boards. However, it was Victor Wembanyama who had the better of his counterpart as the Spurs racked up a much-needed win.

Both Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren are in contention for Rookie of the Year honors

Such has been their impact on their respective teams that both Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren are in contention to win Rookie of the Year. Wembanyama, the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA draft, and Holmgren, the No. 2 pick of the 2022 NBA draft have been two names constantly doing the rounds.

According to BetMGM, the 7-foot-4 center has been a force on the defensive end and is listed as +750 following his impressive run this season.

Holmgren comes in at +500 as he averages 17.1 ppg, but leads the team in 7.8 rpg and 2.7 bpg. Meanwhile, the Spurs rookie is averaging 20.6 points and 10.2 rebounds. Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers rookies Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson are third and fourth in the ladder, respectively.

While Wembanyama is a cinch to win ROTY, Holmgren and the Thunder (41-17) have enjoyed a better run this season. The loss doesn't hurt them as they remain second in the Western Conference standings and will be making the postseason this year.

The Spurs (12-48) find themselves at the bottom of the same conference with the second-worst record after the Detroit Pistons (9-49) and Washington Wizards (9-49).