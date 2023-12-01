Boston Celtics Injury Report (Dec. 1): Latest update on Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis’ availability

The Boston Celtics will have Jayson Tatum on Friday against rivals the Philadelphia 76ers but will miss Kristaps Porzingis. Boston’s starting center is dealing with a left calf strain that has left him sidelined in the Celtics’ last two games. He exited early in the third quarter on Nov. 24 versus the Orlando Magic and did not return. Boston took precautions and kept him available since then.

After the Celtics’ 124-97 thrashing of the Chicago Bulls, Joe Mazzulla told reporters that he didn’t have a specific time for Porzingis’ return. He only said the former Washington Wizards star would be back whenever he’s ready and 100% healthy.

On Tuesday, the Latvian was upbeat about his status. He spoke to the media and said that he felt good and that he would be back “very soon.” How soon that would be remains to be seen. Boston has a two-day rest after their game against the Sixers on Friday. Porzingis could be available again on Monday when they visit the Indiana Pacers.

Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 18.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.7 blocks. He is hitting 54.7% of his shots, including 32.4% from deep. With the 7-foot-3 center in the lineup, Boston’s starting five of Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White has the best net rating in the NBA.

Minus Porzingis, it has been Al Horford who has been soaking up the minutes. Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta have also seen more minutes while the “Unicorn” is recovering from the said injury.

Jayson Tatum is expected to do more without Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis’ two-way impact has been a big part of the Boston Celtics’ success this season. His ability to shoot and then protect the rim is something that only a rare few can provide in the NBA. Without him, everyone on the Celtics’ roster will have to step up.

On top of that list will be Jayson Tatum. The All-NBA forward is averaging a team-high 27.7 points to go with a career-high 8.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals. Joe Mazzulla will count on him to do even more for the team.

All-Star guard Jaylen Brown also has to continue taking up some of the scoring void left by Porzingis. “JB” is averaging 21.9 PPG but in the last two games without their starting center, he has put up 25.5 PPG.

On Nov. 15, the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 117-107 without Kristaps Porzingis and Brown. Derrick White and Jayson Tatum were superb in leading the Cs to the win. Boston will be hoping for a repeat of what happened that night.