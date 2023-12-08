Boston Celtics Injury Report (Dec. 8): Latest update on Kristaps Porzingis and Jaylen Brown's availability

The Boston Celtics are back in action Friday night three days after getting eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. The Celtics will take on the New York Knicks at home and get back on the winning track. Let's look at the latest Boston Celtics injury report for Dec. 8.

Boston has four players on its recent injury report – Kristaps Porzingis, JD Davison, Nathan Knight and Jordan Walsh. Porzingis is listed as probable after missing the past four games because of a strained left calf. He participated in his first full practice on Wednesday and will likely play against the Knicks.

Davison, Knight and Walsh are all out since they are assigned to the Celtics' G League affiliate team, the Maine Celtics. Davison and Knight are signed to two-way contracts, while Walsh was the 38th overall pick of this year's NBA draft.

Based on the Boston Celtics' injury report, head coach Joe Mazzulla will finally have a healthy roster again. That means Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White are all available to play against the New York Knicks.

The Celtics are still atop the Eastern Conference standings with a 15-5 record, with the Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers close behind. They have an opportunity to start a winning streak since their next five games are all at the TD Garden.

They will welcome the New York Knicks on Friday, the Cavaliers on Tuesday and Thursday and the Magic on Dec. 15 and 17.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks game preview

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks

The Boston Celtics are coming off a disappointing 122-112 loss to the Indian Pacers in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals. The Celtics had no answer for Tyrese Haliburton, who just took over toward the end of the game. They will try to get back in the win column and start their five-game homestand on a positive note.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks also failed to advance to the semifinals of the In-Season Tournament after getting blown out by the Milwaukee Bucks. The Knicks kept the game close in the first half before Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard took control of the second half.

Friday's game is the third meeting of the season, with the Celtics getting the wins in the first two games. It's also the 492nd regular-season game between the two franchises, with Boston ahead 302-189 in the all-time head-to-head matchup.

