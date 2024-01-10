Boston Celtics Injury Report (Jan. 10): Latest on Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday’s status

The Boston Celtics could be without Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves at TD Garden on Wednesday. Both players are day-to-day according to Boston’s injury report. Porzingis is questionable with a right knee contusion, while Holiday is questionable with a right elbow strain.

Porzingis injured his eye in a game against the Pacers on Saturday. He went to the locker room and didn’t return. Porzingis was listed as questionable in the buildup to Boston’s most recent game against the Pacers on Monday. However, he was cleared to play. Porzingis had 19 points, seven assists and five rebounds in the 133-131 loss.

Jrue Holiday featured in Monday’s loss as well. He started the game and played 38 minutes, finishing with 21 points, six rebounds and six assists. Holiday suffered the right elbow strain at the end of December. Despite being consistently featured on the injury report ever since, he missed just one game.

Al Horford is the only other player on the Boston Celtics’ injury report. Horford is listed as questionable with an undisclosed illness.

What happened to Boston Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday?

Kristaps Porzingis injured his right eye against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. The Latvian center was hit on his right eye by Aaron Nesmith while blocking a shot. The exact nature of Porzingis’ right knee contusion is unknown. It could just be a precautionary step and he might be cleared to play after the morning shootaround.

As previously mentioned, Jrue Holiday injured his right elbow toward the end of December. Holiday sustained the injury during a 120-118 win against the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 29.

The injury kept the defensive guard out of Boston’s New Year’s Eve matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. Holiday, however, has featured in the following games for the Boston Celtics.

Porzingis and Holiday are crucial to the Boston Celtics’ aspirations of winning a title. Both were acquired in the offseason and have played key roles so far. The Celtics are first in the East with a 28-8 record. They play the Western Conference leaders Minnesota Timberwolves (26-10) on Wednesday. The game could prove to be a preview of the NBA Finals.

What are Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday’s stats vs Timberwolves?

Kristaps Porzingis has played the Minnesota Timberwolves 16 times in the regular season. He averages 20.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in those games. Porzingis’ best performance against Minnesota came on Nov. 28, 2022, when he was with the Washington Wizards. He had 41 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocks in a 142-127 win.

Jrue Holiday averages 18.2 points, 6.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 30 games against Minnesota. If Holiday plays, he will be tasked with guarding Anthony Edwards, who has scored 30 points or more in four of the past five games.