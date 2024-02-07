Boston Celtics updated depth chart after landing Xavier Tillman

The Boston Celtics have made a move leading up to tomorrow's NBA trade deadline in hopes of bolstering their roster for a postseason push. The team sits first in the Eastern Conference, with a five-game lead over the second-place Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite having the best record in the NBA, the team has been working to make improvements.

With the All-Star break right around the corner, the team will be debuting a new look after returning on the heels of a big trade. According to reports, the team has parted ways with two second-round picks, one in 2027 via Atlanta and one in 2030 via Dallas, in exchange for Xavier Tillman.

Tillman, a 25-year-old big man who has spent all four years of his NBA career with the Memphis Grizzlies, is notably dealing with a left knee injury. The injury has kept him sidelined for the past four games. However, indications are that he won't be sidelined for long.

With the completion of the trade, the Boston Celtics depth chart has been shaken up considerably. Let's look at the team's updated depth chart after the latest acquisition.

Note: * indicates a player who is listed as day-to-day | ** indicates a player who is listed as out.

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jrue Holiday* Payton Pritchard Derrick White SG Derrick White Jaylen Brown Sam Hauser SF Jaylen Brown Sam Hauser Jayson Tatum PF Jayson Tatum Al Horford Oshae Brissett C Kristaps Porzingis Xavier Tillman** Luke Kornet

Looking at Xavier Tillman's production this year and how he will impact the Boston Celtics

This season has been an up-and-down one for Xavier Tillman. In his fourth year with the Memphis Grizzlies, he has seen his minutes per game average increase. However, his production hasn't reflected the bigger role.

When looking at his season averages compared to last season, Tillman's points per game average has fallen from 7.0 to 6.0. His field goal efficiency has also fallen, going from 61.4% last year to 40.8% this year, while his rebounding average has also dropped from 5.0 to 4.6.

Of course, part of that can be attributed to injuries, with Tillman playing in just 34 of a possible 51 games this season. Although reports have indicated that he won't be sidelined for long, it's unclear whether he will be able to return to form or need some time to adjust.

However, when looking at the Boston Celtics' depth chart, it's clear that he will come off the bench. Given that Kristaps Porzingis starts at the center spot, and Jayson Tatum starts at the power forward spot, his minutes will likely be split with Luke Kornet while he works his way back from injury.

With a new look under coach Joe Mazzula, and optimism around his health once he returns, it will be interesting to see if he can find his rhythm. At the very least, the change of scenery from one of the worst teams to the best with the Boston Celtics could be just what he needs.

