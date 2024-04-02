Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 viral moments (April 1)

In an April Fools' Day showdown, the Charlotte Hornets (18-56) welcomed the top-seeded Boston Celtics (58-16) to their home court. Despite the stark contrast in their Eastern Conference standings, the matchup wasn't a walk in the park for the Celtics. While the Hornets may be in a rebuilding phase, they put up a formidable challenge against Boston.

In the opening quarter, Charlotte gained a 32-30 lead against the Celtics. Rookie Brandon Miller, along with Miles Bridges, spearheaded the team's offensive effort, surprising their opponents. Miller contributed 11 points, while Bridges added 10 points to Charlotte's score.

Jayson Tatum led the charge for the Boston Celtics in the opening quarter, delivering a nine-point performance. Sam Hauser provided additional support, contributing 6 points to help keep the game within reach. Al Horford and Derrick White also chipped in, each adding 5 points to the Celtics' tally.

During the second quarter, the Celtics surged ahead of the Hornets to claim a 59-53 lead by halftime. Jayson Tatum contributed 7 points, while Derrick White added 6 points, leading the charge for Boston in the second period.

Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets top highlights and viral moments

#5 Miles Bridges connects for the alley-oop

Tre Mann, streaking down the court with the ball, found himself wide open in the lane for a fast break opportunity. The Celtics scrambled to rotate, but Bridges had already planted himself under the hoop. Mann delivered a perfect alley-oop pass, and Bridges left-handedly slammed it home.

#4 Miles Bridges soars for the thunderous dunk

The Hornets snagged the defensive rebound. Miles Bridges, a blur in transition, blew past every Celtic defender and slammed home a vicious tomahawk dunk for two points.

#3 Jayson Tatum baseline wizardry

Positioned near the low post on the right corner side, Jayson Tatum benefited from the Celtics' spacing, which provided him with room to maneuver. When the Hornets attempted to double-team him, Tatum quickly evaded the pressure by driving along the baseline with two decisive dribbles, ultimately executing a stylish reverse layup to complete the play.

#2 Jayson Tatum takes the rookie to the rim

Jayson Tatum found himself isolated on the left wing, facing off against Hornets rookie Brandon Miller. With a swift combination of between-the-leg dribbles and a powerful bump, Tatum created separation before soaring for a dunk.

#1 Boston Celtics with impeccable ball movement

Talent wasn't the only factor in the Celtics' win over the Hornets. Their team chemistry and selflessness were on full display.

Multiple Celtics found themselves wide open for shots, a testament to their willingness to share the ball and find the best scoring opportunity. Their precise passing sequence, seven touches with constant off-ball movement, culminated in a wide-open 3-pointer.

The Celtics tied their season series with the dominant 118-104 win on Monday.