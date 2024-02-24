Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks Injury Report for February 24 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Boston Celtics visit the New York Knicks on Saturday at the Madison Square Garden in New York, with tipoff at 8:30 p.m. ET. This will be the fourth game of their season series, with the Celtics leading 3-0, and is included in the NBA's three-game slate.

The Celtics, 44-12, are atop the East with the best record in their previous 10 games, going 9-1. They beat the Chicago Bulls 129-112 on the road on Thursday, led by the trio of Jayson Tatum, Derrick White and Jaylen Brown combining for 74 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists.

Meanwhile, the Knicks, 34-22, are fourth in the East, snapping their four-game losing streak with a 110-96 win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Knicks shot 38 of 79 at 48.1%, including 15-of-34 from the 3-point line, at 44.1%, while holding the 76ers to 44.0% and 34.5% shooting, respectively.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks injury report

Boston Celtics injury report for Feb. 24

The Boston Celtics have no players on their injury list, and all of them should be available, at the time of writing.

Boston Celtics predicted starting lineup for Feb. 24

The Celtics will start Jrue Holiday at PG, Derrick White at SG, Jaylen Brown at SF, Jayson Tatum at PF and Kristaps Porzingis at center.

Position Name PG Jrue Holiday SG Derrick White SF Jaylen Brown PF Jayson Tatum C Kristaps Porzingis

Expand Tweet

New York Knicks injury report for Feb. 24

The Knicks have listed four players on their injury report. PF Julius Randle (shoulder), SF OG Anunoby (elbow) and C Mitchell Robinson (ankle) are out, while PG Duane Washington Jr. (thumb) is a game-time decision.

Player Status Injury Julius Randle Out Shoulder OG Anunoby Out Elbow Mitchell Robinson Out Ankle Duane Washington Jr. Game-time decision Thumb

What happened to Julius Randle and OG Anunoby?

Julius Randle exited the game in the fourth quarter after a collision with Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. against the Miami Heat on Jan. 27.

Randle, who was making a drive to the basket, took a hard fall on his right side and was visibly in discomfort. He quickly made his way to the locker room, assisted by the Knicks' medical staff.

Expand Tweet

A league insider noted that Julius Randle's recovery and training activities have been progressing well without any issues.

The conversations about potentially undergoing surgery are mainly preventative steps considered by both Randle and the New York Knicks.

Randle did not offer a definitive response when asked about the potential for surgery once the season ends.

In a road contest with the Hornets on Jan. 29, following pregame warmups, OG Anunoby determined that he wasn't fit to play that night.

He decided not to play due to inflammation in his right shooting elbow, which he has used to hit 3-pointers at a 39% clip since his trade from the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 31.

How to watch Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks?

The marquee matchup between the Celtics and Knicks will be nationally televised on ABC with tipoff at 8:30 p.m. ET at the Madison Square Garden in New York.

It will also be available for live streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week.