"Boston fans what’s the excuse?"- Sixers fans destroy Celtics after they choke Game 1 at home without Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers are off to an impressive start in the semifinals, securing a 119-115 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 1, despite the absence of their star player, Joel Embiid. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum put up an impressive performance for the Celtics, but it wasn't enough to counter James Harden's masterful display. What was expected to be an easy win for Boston quickly turned into a nightmare.

Ever since the dynamic duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden joined forces in Philadelphia, "The Beard" has taken on the role of playmaker. However, Celtics fans seemed to have underestimated the former NBA MVP and three-time scoring champion. With Embiid sidelined due to a knee injury, Harden stepped up and channeled his inner scoring champion to lead the Sixers to a win.

Sixers fans are now roasting the Celtics for losing to a team without the league's potential MVP winner.

@nycjakee tweeted: "Nah this is sad, Boston fans what’s the excuse?"

Sixers fans are confident they'll win with or without Joel Embiid

Despite Embiid's absence, Sixers fans are optimistic about their chances of winning the series, with or without him. The Celtics are the 2nd seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Sixers are 3rd, leading many to believe that Boston has the upper hand.

However, Harden's explosive 45-point performance, coupled with strong contributions from his teammates, proved that the Sixers are a formidable team even without their star center. As expected, Sixers fans are proud of their team's victory and have taken to social media to express their enthusiasm. Here's what some of them had to say:

@Zentotic tweeted: "Celtics lost to the 76ers at home without Joel Embiid"

@DFlowetry tweeted: "The order already right if harden gets a ring"

@LMH_61618 tweeted: "This is over in 5 if Embiid comes back"

@wus_my tweeted: "Tatum and Jaylen play lights out and celtics still lose? Uh oh"

@JayWrig28813234 tweeted: "We been asking to see this Harden and ik Maxey will play better Tobias has stay consistent and if Embiid can come back healthy 🤧 Ws"

@A1Wolvesfan tweeted: "If they play like this with Embiid they winning the title"

