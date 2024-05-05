"Boston gonna wipe their a*s with that roster": NBA Twitter erupts as Cleveland fans chant 'We want Boston' after sinking Orlando 

It was an uncomfortable sight for the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of Sunday's Game 7 as the team's chances in the NBA playoffs were on the line. However, the home team pushed through, courtesy of Donovan Mitchell's 39-point outing and a stifling defensive effort to advance into the second round with a 106-94 win. Out of sheer confidence, many Cleveland fans chanted "We want Boston."

The video was shared on X by user Camryn Justice (@camijustice) as the home crowd watched their team overcome a 17-point deficit in the second quarter to the Orlando Magic. Now, they are scheduled to face the team that held the NBA's best record, the Boston Celtics, who were also the No. 1-ranked offense (122.2 rating) and the second-ranked defense (110.6 rating).

In response to the post, several fans shared their reactions to the confident chants with Game 1 of the second-round series against Boston scheduled on Tuesday.

"Lol Boston gonna wipe their a** with that roster."

Meanwhile, X user Redneck Sox Fan (@JFSI_Slxy3r) is awaiting if the Cleveland Cavaliers fanbase will mimic the same energy once the semifinal round against the Celtics commences.

"Let's see if that stays the same during the series," the fan posted.

Additionally, Sam Hauser Enthusiast (@wwwwwwvsv) isn't feeling too confident about Cleveland's chances against Boston.

X user Goodman (@Aquabears) pointed out that the Miami Heat fanbase also wanted to face the Celtics, and it ended up in a first-round exit for the eight-seed unit.

"Miami wanted Boston too," the fan posted.

X user The Other Big Sean (@HyboyJr) posted a warning to Cavaliers fans as he doesn't favor the team's chances.

"Let's be careful what we wish for. We're about to get swept but at least we got a series this year," the fan posted.

Be that as it may, the NBA playoffs have lived up to the high expectations set from the regular season with the upcoming matchup between the Cavaliers and the Celtics setting up to be one the most competitive ones.

Ahead of Round 2 in the NBA playoffs, how have the Cleveland Cavaliers fared against the Boston Celtics this season?

In the three times they went up against one another in the 2023-24 regular season, Boston had Cleveland's number with a 2-1 record. The Cavaliers won their lone game on March 5, without Donovan Mitchell.

When it comes to the matchup between the two Eastern Conference teams, it isn't short of star power from both. Jayson Tatum is playing in his seventh season with the hopes of securing his first championship. He is also the leading scorer for the Celtics in this matchup, averaging 26.0 points (38.7% shooting, including 35.7% from 3-point range) and 11.3 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Donovan Mitchell leads the way for the Cavaliers, posting 30.0 ppg (50.0% shooting, including 38.5% from beyond the arc), 7.0 rpg and 4.5 apg against Boston this season.