"Boy is sending out an SOS" - Dejounte Murray's latest IG story amid trade rumors leaves NBA fans guessing

The trade deadline is slowly approaching and Dejounte Murray's name has been thrown into the mix recently. There have been talks involving the Atlanta Hawks guard and his pending future with the team. After a failed experiment with Murray and Trae Young, the Hawks seem ready to move on from him.

After Murray was traded to the Hawks, his role changed and slowly diminished. Although he still puts up his usual numbers, it doesn't translate to wins. This has led the team to think about his future with the franchise and talk to other teams.

Murray has attracted multiple teams as of late, with the Milwaukee Bucks being the latest team to join in on the trade talks. The NBA star posted a picture on Instagram of the retired jerseys in the Miami Heat's arena.

This has led fans to speculate on what Murray could have been hinting at. Some are thinking, "Maybe he wants out of Atlanta." But no one truly knows the real answer except the one-time All-Star.

After all, the Hawks are playing against the Heat tonight.

Although the Heat have been involved in trade rumors regarding Murray, they may not actively pursue him.

With the Bucks entering the trade talks involving the two-way star, there's a chance that many teams would go after him before the deadline.

Dejounte Murray-LA Lakers trade talks have stalled

One team that is looking to trade for Dejounte Murray this season is the LA Lakers. The Lakers desperately seek a third star to pair up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. However, negotiations with the Hawks have hit a roadblock, and it could take a while until they move on from it.

According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, talks are expected to resume as the Feb. 8 deadline slowly approaches.

The talks between the Hawks and the Lakers regarding Murray started when NBA insider Shams Charania talked about it on Dec. 26. He mentioned that the Los Angeles team had entertained the idea of trading for the All-Star guard. He's another option the front office has considered aside from Zach LaVine.

"One more player to keep an eye on, I'm told," Charania said. "A potential target for the Lakers, Hawks guard Dejounte Murray."

Expand Tweet

Adding Murray to the Lakers would mean they'd have to give up key players such as D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura.

