"Brick by Brick" - Stephon Castle's Mom Quannette Castle Hypes Spurs’ Unbeaten Run to Open Season with Hype Post

The San Antonio Spurs' 118-107 victory against the Brooklyn Nets got Stephon Castle's mother excited. The Spurs have one of the best starts in franchise history as of late, with three straight wins. On Sunday, the team had its third consecutive win of the 2025-26 NBA season.

Throughout the Spurs' run, a lot of it had something to do with All-Star center Victor Wembanyama. In their season opener against the Dallas Mavericks, Wemby had a 40-point game. He followed that up with a game against the New Orleans Pelicans, where he had 29 points and nine blocks. On Sunday, the Frenchman had 31 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks.

Castle also had significant contributions to the Spurs' recent wins. The reigning Rookie of the Year had 22 points to start the season. In his second game, he had 16 points, six rebounds and six assists. He followed it up with a 13-point outing on 50% shooting.

This got his mother excited and energized the Spurs fans on X (formerly Twitter).

"3-0 brick by brick…. Go spurs go!!" Quannette Castle posted on social media.

The next challenge for the Spurs will be a contest against the Toronto Raptors on Monday. The Raptors have only played two games this season and will face the Mavericks on Sunday. It will be a different challenge for the Texas-based team.

But fans have loved the dynamic of Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle. Even though they're young, they've developed great chemistry early in the year. This could be the season where the Spurs would return to the postseason after missing it the past few years.

Stephon Castle needs to fix his turnover issue

Although the Spurs have been winning lately, the team needs its starting point guard to fix some issues. While De'Aaron Fox recovers from an offseason injury, the team has leaned on Stephon Castle to do the starting point guard duties. The recent wins have overshadowed the problems that the starting guard needs to address.

Turnovers have been one of the main issues for Castle since the start of the year. In the first game of the season, the 6-foot-6 guard had five turnovers. It was quite concerning since he dished out six assists that night. Thankfully, San Antonio captured the win against Dallas.

He followed it up with a 10-turnover night against New Orleans. That game started to bother fans since he only had six assists in the contest. And on Sunday, Castle turned the ball over five times.

Right now, Stephon Castle is generating the most turnovers in the team. As the season progresses, he needs to prevent making more mistakes on the court.

