"Bro is 25 & has played 4 career NBA games" - Mac McClung sharing his Mount Rushmore of NBA dunkers has fans chirping

2023 NBA Slam Dunk champion Mac McClung is preparing to put on a show for the fans as he tries to defend his title. He'll be going against some of the toughest dunkers in the league this season, including Jaylen Brown. Brown is the first All-Star to participate since Victor Oladipo in 2018.

It takes great talent to show off incredible aerial acrobatics with a basketball. This is why McClung has had fans buzzing ever since he became viral for his dunks in high school.

However, NBA teams haven't been satisfied with his overall performance on the court, so he's spent significant time playing for the G-League.

McClung has played for three teams in the league. The high-flying dunker was undrafted and had to prove himself to team scouts to get a deal. In his entire career in the professional league, he's only played four times and hasn't had the chance to show fans what he can contribute to a team.

However, his dunking skills are on a different level, which is why the NBA has called him again to put on a show. As he prepares for the 2024 Slam Dunk Contest, McClung shares his Mount Rushmore of dunkers.

"My Mount Rushmore would be, probably Zach LaVine, Vince Carter, Michael Jordan, of course and let's go with Dominique Wilkins," McClung said.

While his list features incredible talent, some still find time to disagree with him. Here are some of what the fans had to say about his Mount Rushmore of dunkers.

Mac McClung talks about where he gets his inspiration from

Many are looking forward to what Mac McClung will do in tomorrow's dunk contest. Last year, jaws dropped with how he took off and performed his dunks, beating Jericho Sims, Trey Murphy III and KJ Martin. As new opponents try to get his title from him, he shares where he gets his inspiration from.

"When I do something, I go all-in," McClung said (via FOX Sports). "The dunk contest was a ton of fun, but I just had to make sure that I was in the right place to do that, to take on that burden and put that burden on my body."

With how he performed last year, it was obvious that McClung spent some time ensuring he executed each dunk perfectly. Now, fans are waiting for a better performance from the 6-foot-2 dunker.

Also read: "Fraud contest" - NBA faces backlash from fans for re-inviting Mac McClung for Slam Dunk Contest 2024