“Bro has no clutch moments”: Fans react as Steph Curry tops betting odds to win 2024 NBA Clutch Player of the Year

Steph Curry is regarded as one of the greatest shooters in NBA history, with his marksmanship in shotmaking and how effortless he makes it look. Interestingly, Bovada Official released the best odds to win the Clutch Player of the Year award. Curry is ranked first with -370 odds, Devin Booker comes in at second (+1000) and Damian Lillard at third place (+1100).

Expand Tweet

The Golden State Warriors have been inconsistent throughout the 2023-24 regular season. However, Curry remains a standout presence for his team, being the face of the franchise. With another incredible individual season filled with numerous clutch moments, there's no denying the Warriors star has a shot to win the award.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite having the best odds of securing the award, several NBA fans are split on the ranking as they shared their comments on X (formerly Twitter).

"Steph finally gonna beat the non clutch allegations," a fan commented.

Expand Tweet

"Bro has no clutch moments," another fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

There are certain factors when it comes to the NBA's Clutch Player of the Year Award. The efficiency numbers during clutch minutes have to back up a player's case, as well as his frequency in making such timely buckets.

Curry leads the league in total clutch points at 165. He is 51-of-101 with his clutch shots (50.5% shooting), 28-of-59 with his clutch 3-pointers (47.5% shooting) and 35-of-37 with his clutch free throws (94.6% shooting).

During the 2022-23 regular season, Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox secured the award as the first NBA player to do it since its debut.

Steph Curry's incredible 3-point game-winner against the Phoenix Suns

On Feb. 10, Steph Curry put the Golden State Warriors on his back in a much-needed 113-112 victory over the Phoenix Suns. In a game where Kevin Durant had 24 points (10-of-25 shooting) and Devin Booker had 32 points (11-of-21 shooting), Steph Curry emerged as the ball game's biggest star.

With just 3.3 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, the Warriors were down two points after Booker converted on a tough 18-foot jumper.

However, 3.3 seconds was enough time for Curry to get a good look at a game-winning shot. When Warriors forward Draymond Green set a good hard screen on Durant to momentarily free Curry to catch the inbounds pass, he made a quick spin over Bradley Beal to launch a 33-foot jumper from beyond the arc.

Expand Tweet

The game-winning shot was incredible, but it was even more impressive that Curry had to adjust his movement a bit as Beal almost stole the ball before the reception. Once caught, Steph Curry's footwork was automatic, as he made it look like a practice shot.

Steph Curry finished the game with 30 points (10-of-22 shooting, including 9-of-16 from 3-point range), nine rebounds and six assists.