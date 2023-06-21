"Bro hasn’t been good since the Trump administration"- NBA fans mock Ben Simmons after his latest post on Instagram goes viral

Ben Simmons has been showing basketball fans that he’s already trying to get back in shape after injuries cut short his 2022-23 season. Over the last few weeks, he posted photos of himself diligently working out.

Simmons’ latest story on Instagram had this caption (via Cody Mallory):

“Minding my business and working my a** off. Chop wood carry water”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans quickly reacted to his post:

"Bro hasn’t been good since the trump administration"

Ari🦋 @aonsurez323 @whristan @rockets_enjoyer @TheNBACentral All he would do is get some pics for his ig by dunking like 3x a game then posting the “process” on ig , were not falling for this since 2019🤣 @whristan @rockets_enjoyer @TheNBACentral All he would do is get some pics for his ig by dunking like 3x a game then posting the “process” on ig , were not falling for this since 2019🤣

xKayoss @xKayoss @whristan @rockets_enjoyer @TheNBACentral Wouldn't it be something if trump won in 2024 and Simmons became MVP @whristan @rockets_enjoyer @TheNBACentral Wouldn't it be something if trump won in 2024 and Simmons became MVP

. @mondeismoi @cinxeo @TheNBACentral He used to be so good, it sucks his entire game is dependent on his confidence @cinxeo @TheNBACentral He used to be so good, it sucks his entire game is dependent on his confidence

💫 @ReavesWrld__ @TheNBACentral Until bro could prove to me he a better shooter than this dog i dont care what he works on @TheNBACentral Until bro could prove to me he a better shooter than this dog i dont care what he works on https://t.co/Fe8oKfOsHE

Hardwood Hoops 🏀 @HardwoodHooops @TheNBACentral He might as well become a powerlifter since that’s all he wants to do @TheNBACentral He might as well become a powerlifter since that’s all he wants to do

Hardwood Hoops 🏀 @HardwoodHooops @TheNBACentral He might as well become a powerlifter since that’s all he wants to do @TheNBACentral He might as well become a powerlifter since that’s all he wants to do

BettingPros @BettingPros @TheNBACentral Has he not been working out the previous off-seasons? @TheNBACentral Has he not been working out the previous off-seasons? https://t.co/RAFaSbZo02

The former No. 1 pick can’t blame the fans for being more than critical of these kinds of workout photos. He did the same thing heading into the season but ended up playing the worst year of his career.

Ben Simmons averaged career-worst numbers in points (6.9 PPG), rebounds (6.3 RPG), assists (6.1) and steals (1.3). The three-time All-Star played a career-low 26.3 minutes per game. Simmons had more personal fouls (139) compared to made field goals (133).

For most of the season, the former Rookie of the Year winner didn’t even bother to look engaged on the offensive end. On numerous occasions, he would often pass to an open teammate when he had a wide-open shot at the basket.

Leading into the season, Simmons appeared on the JJ Redick show and vowed to attempt more free throws than he’d ever done in his career. He played 42 games, started in 33 of them and never took a shot from behind the arc.

Fans are critical that Ben Simmons seems to be working out more in the offseason than in the actual games. The Brooklyn Nets had to consistently manage his load and had to sit out for nearly half the season due to a myriad of injuries.

The Nets are paying him $37 million next season. He can’t continue to play like a glorified role-player. Simmons is showing that he’s putting in the work in the offseason. “Big Ben” has to carry it over the next season starts or his posts will not age well.

Could the Brook Nets trade Ben Simmons?

Ben Simmons is still owed roughly $78 million in the next two seasons. With the way he has been playing and with his unreliability, the Brooklyn Nets would more than likely want to trade him. The problem is, the massive salary is something no other team will be willing to take on.

The best Brooklyn can do is to make the most out of what he can bring to the table next season. If he shows no improvement, then he would have to be the most expensive bench player in the NBA.

Jacques Vaughn can still use him in limited minutes. On certain occasions, he can still be used as a defender against the other team’s best players.

Halfway through the 2024-25 season, they may be able to finally unload him if he doesn’t regain his All-Star form in Philly.

Also read: "Everyone threw him under the bus" - Gilbert Arenas relished Ben Simmons trolling 76ers after playoff elimination

Poll : 0 votes