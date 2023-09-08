"Bro milking his 15 minutes of fame" - Fans mock Noah Lyles for liking hate post against USA basketball after 2023 FIBA World Cup loss

Professional track and field athlete Noah Lyles seems to be the center of attention currently as the sports world is dealing with the recent loss of Team USA in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Although he isn't making much noise right now, fans are attentive to his social media activity.

The world was surprised after Team USA lost to Germany in Manila, Philippines. The game was intense, and the Americans had a slight chance of catching up to their opponents, but the Germans kept their foot on the gas. This resulted in them losing the game, which was extremely crucial.

Fans quickly noticed Lyles' social media activity on X, wherein he liked a hate post about Team USA basketball.

Team USA's loss was a real shock to everyone as they have boasted some of the best rosters in basketball history. Although they didn't have the best team in this year's FIBA tournament, they did try to do their best.

What did Noah Lyles say about the NBA?

Every basketball fan started to give their take when Noah Lyles questioned the NBA for calling its champions "World Champions." This became a serious debate among fans when Lyles started to ask the question of why the champions of the league get to be called in a certain way.

"You know the thing that hurts me the most?" Lyles said. "It's that I have to watch the NBA Finals and they have 'World Champions' on their head. World Champions of what? The United States?"

"Don't get me wrong, I love the US -- at times. But that ain't the world. That is not the world, we are the world. We have almost every country fighting, thriving, putting on their flag to show that they are represented. There ain't no flags in the NBA."

NBA stars quickly responded and some of them even mocked Lyles for his comments. Analysts for the league even made his comments into a real discussion. Players like Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard and more didn't hold back in their reactions to Lyles' sentiment.

Lyles' comments are valid and one could make an argument for it like he did. However, fans were quick to react to what he said and didn't care to stop and analyze what his real point was.

Also read: Exclusive: Niels Giffey magnanimously evades Noah Lyles' world champions comment about NBA while praising Germany teammates for win vs. USA Basketball