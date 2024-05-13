"Bro pulled a Booker T": NBA fans left dumbstruck as Paul Pierce caught saying N-word live on TV 

Since retiring as a player, Paul Pierce has moved into a career as an analyst. He recently sent fans into a tailspin following a slip-up on live television.

Pierce got his start as an analyst with ESPN but ended up getting dismissed due to his social media activity. In March, he found himself back on television as he was hired by FS1 to be part of Skip Bayless' "Undisputed."

During a recent episode, Paul Pierce was sharing his thoughts on the playoff series between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks. Amid his rant, he got ahead of himself and said the N-word on national television.

As expected, NBA fans poured in with reactions on social media. Some compared the slip-up with that of famous pro wrestler Booker T.

"Pierce thought he was on CTESPN," said one fan.

Most of the remarks brought up regarding Pierce's actions was how he could end up getting fired from his second TV network.

"Paul pierced bout to get fired from his 2nd TV network lmao," another fan said.

"Well, it was nice knowing you." said one fan.

"Lmfao Pierce so used to chopping it up with KG on their podcasts he forgot where he was real quick," one fan said.

Before becoming an analyst, Pierce enjoyed a Hall of Famer career in the NBA. He spent 19 years in the league, with most of that time coming with the Boston Celtics.

Paul Pierce provides take on current state of the New York Knicks

In the midst of his slip on national TV, Paul Pierce also shared his thoughts on the New York Knicks. After a strong start to the postseason, he feels their run is coming to an end.

Jalen Brunson and Co. took down the Philadelphia 76ers in a thrilling first-round series, advancing to battle it out with the Indiana Pacers. They won the first two games of the series, but now things are level. The Pacers won Game 4 in dominant fashion, 121-89.

On "Undisputed," Pierce said that the Knicks' luck has run out in round two:

"The Knicks are done y'all," Pierce said. "I'm telling you, they're cooked."

"With the injuries the Knicks have sustained, I just really think the Cinderella run is over for the Knicks."

New York's injury woes started before the postseason even began. Julius Randle was shut down at the end of the regular season due to shoulder surgery. Since then, other key players that have gotten injured inlcude Mitchell Robinson and OG Anunoby.

Despite all the injuries, the Knicks are still fighting to keep thier playoff hopes alive. They will be back in action on their home floor Tuesday night for a pivotal Game 5.