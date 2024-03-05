“Bro tryna be a Gotham villain”: Draymond Green attempts to add more flavor to his alter-ego draws mixed response from NBA fans 

Draymond Green has continued to be an outgoing and outspoken personality while on the court since returning from his suspension. While some thought we may see a more toned-down Draymond Green, that hasn't been the case. Since returning from suspension, Green has raised eyebrows with his on-court comments, despite keeping himself out of major controversy.

Most notably, Green went viral for going at Kevin Durant after a recent clash between the Golden State Warriors and Durant's Phoenix Suns. The situation saw the four-time NBA champ take aim at Durant on-court at the end of a closely contested game back in February.

While some took the verbal outburst as a sign that Green hasn't turned over a new leaf, he's offered another perspective. Speaking with Howard Beck of the Ringer, he opened up on his alter ego:

“I know I probably sound crazy talking to you like this, like I got an alter ego or something, but when I’m competing on the court, when I’m doing my job, that’s not the same person you’re going to deal with on a daily basis. … And I’m totally fine with that.”

Draymond Green opens up on relationship with Kevin Durant on Carmelo Anthony's podcast this week

This week, Draymond Green has also been in headlines for another reason, his previously mentioned relationship with Kevin Durant. At the time of Green's suspension for hitting Jusuf Nurkic in the face, Durant indicated that he hopes his former teammate gets help.

The situation didn't sit too well with Draymond Green, who questioned why Durant didn't reach out to him directly to discuss the situation. While speaking on a recent episode of Carmelo Anthony's podcast, Green reacted to the situation, explaining that he still has love for his former teammate.

The comments took many members of the NBA community off-guard given that there seems to be plenty of lingering animosity between the two. Despite that, Green explained that although he didn't like how Durant handled things, at the end of the day he still has love for Kevin Durant.

"You go on TV—bro you got my phone number—you go on TV tell me I hope he gets the help. You [Melo] hit me, you know what I’m saying? You hit me like, I’m here for you, you need anything I’m here for you bro. If that’s how you feel, hit me, you know what I’m saying?

"So I thought that was wild. It rubbed me the wrong way, but I got nothing but love for KD always."

The Warriors and Suns won't play again during the regular season, meaning if fans want to see the two sides battle it out, they'll have to hope for a playoff series.