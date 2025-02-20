"Bro wants to be on the Lakers so bad": Fans react as Mark Williams spotted talking to JJ Redick's staff

Less than two weeks after the LA Lakers rescinded the trade for Mark Williams, the Charlotte Hornets center is back in Hollywood. Williams arrived in LA a day after he was informed he was sent to the Lakers for Cam Reddish, Dalton Knecht, and a future first-round pick. Following a failed physical, Williams had to move back to Charlotte for an awkward reunion with the team that drafted him.

On Wednesday, Williams was spotted having a conversation with some members of the Lakers’ coaching staff. Fans promptly reacted to the scene:

“Bro wants to be on the Lakers so bad”

One fan said:

“Alex Len? Really? My physical was that bad?”

Another fan added:

“I just know he’s tryna get the tea on his failed physical too”

@Dontae2D continued:

“Feel bad for him. Catching lobs from Luka and his goat (LeBron) is a dream one can wish.”

@LeLaker reacted:

“man i wish we coulda got him”

Mark Williams last played for the Charlotte Hornets on Feb. 5. Once the trade was rescinded three days later, he has not played for the team. He is expected to start on Wednesday against the team that had buyer’s remorse after the reported failed physical.

After canceling the trade, the LA Lakers have moved on with Jaxson Hayes starting at center. They added Alex Len from the buyout market, while Trey Jemison III and Christian Koloko provide depth at center in JJ Redick’s roster.

Mark Williams insists he did not fail the Lakers’ physical test

Mark Williams spoke to the media on Wednesday, the first time he discussed the rescinded trade to the LA Lakers. The 7-foot center had this to say when asked about the reason the trade was canceled:

"I didn't think I had failed my physical. That didn't even cross my mind. The night I got traded I played hella minutes. I didn't think in any world that was possible. Since I've been back at the start of the year, I've played games with a lot of minutes. I feel like every injury I've had has been well-documented and I've recovered, and been 100% since.”

The Hornets reportedly wanted to challenge the Lakers’ medical findings, but no such complaint was filed, according to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

Various injuries limited Mark Williams to 62 games in his first two seasons in the NBA. This season, he is averaging 15.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks in 23 games.

