"Bron ended him": Fans destroy Dillon Brooks after he gets trolled

Newly acquired Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks has a lot to look forward to with his new team. However, it is also quite evident that fans won't let him live down his past.

With fans in Toronto chanting overrated in a recent video, NBA fans shared some hilarious reactions to Brooks being taunted by the crowd.

Dillon Brooks has been known to be a bit of a trash talker. However, this was put on blast this season after Brooks and the Memphis Grizzlies faced off against the LA Lakers.

The entire narrative of the showdown was based on Brooks' comments about Lakers superstar LeBron James being "old". However, when push came to shove, the younger Grizzlies team had a tough time against LeBron and the Lakers and were eventually beaten 4-2.

Needless to say, things looked bad for Brooks from the get-go. Each loss meant that Brooks was on the receiving end of some major backlash from the media and fans. This was made worse by the fact that he denied media availability as well.

His reputation was in tatters. Even the Grizzlies organization made it clear that there was no place for him on the roster after they were knocked out of the playoffs.

It was certainly a surprise, however, when the Houston Rockets came in and picked him up in free agency. However, it is evident that Brooks won't receive the fresh start he was hoping for.

In a recent video, the forward can be seen getting trolled by the crowd during a game in Toronto:

NBA fans were quick to react to this.

Here are some of the funniest reactions to Brooks being called "overrated" on Twitter:

Decu @DecNFT @TheDunkCentral @libaanstar1 Dillon will soon be learning Chinese

BGN Hoops @BGNHoops @TheDunkCentral @libaanstar1 Bro catching slander from all NBA fans

kap @hopefulmetsfan @TheDunkCentral @libaanstar1 Should have chanted “charity” for all the houses he built in the playoffs

🪣Buckets™️ @BrendonMcBucket @TheDunkCentral You supposed to beat those allegations after high school

While the situation is hilarious for some, Brooks getting taunted in his hometown is truly a spectacle. However, considering that he signed a lucrative four-year deal with the Rockets, Brooks may not be as concerned about public opinion.

What will Dillon Brooks' role be in Houston?

The Houston Rockets are bound to be an interesting unit heading into next season. They've had a promising bunch of young players for the past few years. Now placed under a proven head coach like Ime Udoka, Houston is due to improve drastically.

In this regard, Dillon Brooks may be vital to the roster from a veteran perspective. Whether this requires him to start or come off the bench, Brooks provides a toughness that could benefit the youngsters and their development.

Although his personality may also trickle down and influence the team, the Rockets may have brought Brooks on board to don the garb of the "villain" archetype.

