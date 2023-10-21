Bronny James lauds Virgil Abloh's protege DJ Zack Bia for repping him during USC fan event

Bronny James appreciated DJ Zack Bia's gesture at the Trojan HoopLA on Thursday. Virgil Abloh's protege wore Bronny's No. 6 USC jersey at the event when he performed on stage. For those who are wondering, Trojan HoopLA is USC's Midnight Madness to celebrate the start of the basketball season.

In a post on his Instagram stories, LeBron James' eldest son shared Bia's post donning his jersey on stage. Bronny loved that the famous DJ and producer repped him in front of the Trojans fateful. It should also be noted that the DJ is an alumnus of USC.

DJ Zack Bia started his career hosting parties before becoming friends with Drake. The friendship helped him get more recognition, but it was Virgil Abloh's guidance taught him the art of being a DJ and a designer. He already has a collaboration with Nike featuring his Field Trip Recordings.

Bronny James dances during USC event

Bronny James celebrated with his teammates during USC's Trojans HoopLA on Thursday to signal the beginning of the season. James danced his way to the court after being announced, with his teammates cheering for him in the background.

It was great to see Bronny having fun after a health scare in July when he suffered a cardiac arrest. He remains in rehab following surgery to correct the congenital heart issue that caused the health scare.

The 19-year-old guard was unable to play on Thursday night, but is heading in the right direction. He is expected to resume his basketball career, with no clear timetable at the moment. The important thing is he is recovering already and started working on his return to the court.

LeBron James to dedicate his 21st season to Bronny

LeBron James and his family went through something really tough when Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest. Now that things are heading in a positive direction, "The King" is dedicating his 21st year in the NBA to his son.

"I'm going to dedicate this season to Bronny because of the incident that happened this summer," LeBron said. "It just puts everything into perspective. No matter what's going on your life at that point of time, the only thing that matters is your family. To see what he had to go through, what he's been through over the last few months, it's been a lot."

