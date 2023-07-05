According to Krysten Peek from Yahoo Sports, NBA scouts are keeping their eyes on LeBron James' son Bryce James on Day 1 of Peach Jam. These NBA scouts are from the Los Angeles Lakers, the Miami Heat, the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Dallas Mavericks, the New York Knicks, the Phoenix Suns, and the Atlanta Hawks.

The report itself met some fan reactions from NBA fans on Twitter.

Thomas @tmall_97 @TheNBACentral @YahooSports I’m pretty sure every NBA team will be scouting him. @TheNBACentral @YahooSports I’m pretty sure every NBA team will be scouting him.

KanyeF*t @DeepInIttt @TheNBACentral @YahooSports Bryce James will be the best NBA player out of his siblings. @TheNBACentral @YahooSports Bryce James will be the best NBA player out of his siblings.

Peach Jam is spearheaded by Nike as the most competitive AAU event of the summer with a number of players trying to forge their way into the NBA. The AAU event comprises 84 teams in total that are spread over four divisions from 15-under to 17-under.

Aside from NBA scouts, college coaches are also allowed to watch the event, helping them get a head start in scouting and assessing the players.

With Bronny James already receiving media attention after deciding to commit to the USC Trojans, media traction for Bryce James is starting to pick up as well.

During the Peach Jam event, Bryce James showed out with 12 points (4-of-9 shooting, including 2-of-6 from 3-point range). James played for the Strive For Greatness from California as they secured the win over Expressions with a score of 78-69.

According to Yahoo Sports' Kryten Peek, James has improved his dribble penetration as he has gotten stronger and faster. His shooting touch has always been great, especially for a guard listed at 6-foot-4.

Looking back on LeBron James' answer on whether he could still play together with Bryce James in the NBA

LeBron James has been vocal in wanting to play with his eldest son, Bronny James, once he lands with an NBA team. With Bronny already committed to play for the USC Trojans, it's only a matter of time before he declares for the NBA Draft.

However, at 38 years of age (despite still going strong), LeBron James isn't quite sure if he will still be in the league long enough to wait for his younger son Bryce James.

During the 2023 All-Star weekend, LeBron James spoke to Melissa Rohlin from Fox Sports to give his perspective on the matter.

“I know I’m on the side of the hill, that’s for sure," James said.

Despite showing no signs of slowing down for his age, LeBron James will be 40-plus years old when Bronny becomes eligible to play in the league.

During the 2022-23 season with the Lakers, LeBron James averaged 28.9 points per game (50.0% shooting, including 32.1% from 3-point range), 8.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists.

